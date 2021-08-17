How to Watch Phillies at Diamondbacks

August 17, 2021
How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Arizona Diamondbacks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

As the Phillies continue to push for a playoff berth, the Diamondbacks look to play the role of spoiler.
The NL East division has been an intriguing one to watch. Heading into Tuesday's action, the Philadelphia Phillies are 1.5 games back of the red-hot Atlanta Braves in the race for the division title.

Arizona will host the Phillies for a three-game series in the midst of a brutal season. Though the Diamondbacks received energy in the form of a no-hitter by rookie Tyler Gilbert on Saturday, they hold the worst record in baseball at 38-81, just behind the Baltimore Orioles.

Date: Aug. 17, 2021

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

You can stream the Phillies at Diamondbacks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Though the series pits a legitimate contender against a bottom-feeder, the Diamondbacks could regain some pride by stealing a game or two against the Phillies.

In the series opener, Phillies are set to start Kyle Gibson on the mound. They acquired Gibson from the Texas Rangers before the trade deadline and the breakout pitcher has gone 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA since the trade. The Diamondbacks have yet to announce their starter.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
