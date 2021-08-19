How to Watch Phillies at Diamondbacks

August 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Arizona Diamondbacks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With the Phillies in the middle of a hard-fought race in the NL East, they will look to pick up a big win against the Diamondbacks on Thursday.
Author:

Coming into Thursday's MLB action, the Philadelphia Phillies are a team to keep a close eye on. They currently hold a 61-59 record and are just 3.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East division race. On the other hand, the Arizona Diamondbacks haven't had a shot at the postseason for quite some time and have a 40-81 record.

How to Watch:

Time: 3:40 p.m. ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live Stream: You can stream the Phillies at Diamondbacks game on fuboTV. Start with a 7-day free trial!

Needless to say, the Phillies desperately need to pick up another win to at least keep up with the Braves or possibly gain a game on them.

The Phillies lost the first two games of the series, dropping the opener 3-2 and falling 4-2 in the second matchup. Heading into the final game of a three-game series, the Phillies are backed against the wall. Suffering a sweep at the hands of one of the worst teams in baseball would be a brutal way to fall down in the NL East chase. 

With a potential sweep on the line, the Diamondbacks will start Madison Bumgarner (6-7 record, 4.30 ERA) on the mound. The Phillies are scheduled to start Zack Wheeler (10-7 record, 2.56 ERA). It's an even pitching matchup, and fans should tune in to see if Philadelphia can prevent the sweep.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
19
2021

Philadelphia Phillies at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
3:40
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Diamondbacks

LLWS1
Other

How to Watch Tennessee vs Ohio in the Little League World Series

Dustin Johnson
Golf

How to Watch the Northern Trust Open, First Round

Houston Astros Kyle Tucker
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Royals

Chicago White Sox Tim Anderson
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at White Sox

Russia Beach Soccer
Beach Soccer

How to Watch USA vs. Russia in FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

LLWS
Other

How to Watch Connecticut vs Hawaii at Little League World Series

BeachSoccer
Soccer

How to Watch Mozambique vs. Spain in FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

Beach Soccer 2
Beach Soccer

How to Watch 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup: Tahiti vs United Arab Emirates

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy