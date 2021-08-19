How to Watch Phillies at Diamondbacks

With the Phillies in the middle of a hard-fought race in the NL East, they will look to pick up a big win against the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Coming into Thursday's MLB action, the Philadelphia Phillies are a team to keep a close eye on. They currently hold a 61-59 record and are just 3.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East division race. On the other hand, the Arizona Diamondbacks haven't had a shot at the postseason for quite some time and have a 40-81 record.

How to Watch:

Time: 3:40 p.m. ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Needless to say, the Phillies desperately need to pick up another win to at least keep up with the Braves or possibly gain a game on them.

The Phillies lost the first two games of the series, dropping the opener 3-2 and falling 4-2 in the second matchup. Heading into the final game of a three-game series, the Phillies are backed against the wall. Suffering a sweep at the hands of one of the worst teams in baseball would be a brutal way to fall down in the NL East chase.

With a potential sweep on the line, the Diamondbacks will start Madison Bumgarner (6-7 record, 4.30 ERA) on the mound. The Phillies are scheduled to start Zack Wheeler (10-7 record, 2.56 ERA). It's an even pitching matchup, and fans should tune in to see if Philadelphia can prevent the sweep.

