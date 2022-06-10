How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will play Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at Citizens Bank Park, at 7:05 PM ET.
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, June 10, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats
- The Phillies' .249 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies are the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.9 runs per game (277 total).
- The Phillies rank 13th in the league with a .316 on-base percentage.
- The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Diamondbacks have scored 232 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .298 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
Phillies Impact Players
- Harper paces the Phillies with 15 home runs and 45 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .308.
- Of all MLB batters, Harper ranks 13th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Kyle Schwarber has racked up a team-high 15 home runs.
- Schwarber ranks fifth in home runs and 32nd in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
- Nicholas Castellanos has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .250.
- Rhys Hoskins is batting .221 with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Walker leads Arizona in home runs (15) and runs batted in (28) this season while batting .200.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Walker's home run total ranks fifth and his RBI tally is 59th.
- Ketel Marte is batting .272 to lead Arizona, while adding four homers and 20 runs batted in this season.
- Marte is 159th among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 136th in RBI.
- Daulton Varsho has collected 45 base hits, an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .418 this season.
- David Peralta has 41 hits and an OBP of .307 to go with a slugging percentage of .435 this season.
Phillies and Diamondbacks Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/4/2022
Angels
W 7-2
Home
6/5/2022
Angels
W 9-7
Home
6/7/2022
Brewers
W 3-2
Away
6/8/2022
Brewers
W 10-0
Away
6/9/2022
Brewers
W 8-3
Away
6/10/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/11/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/12/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/13/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/14/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/15/2022
Marlins
-
Home
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/5/2022
Pirates
L 3-0
Away
6/6/2022
Reds
L 7-0
Away
6/7/2022
Reds
L 14-8
Away
6/8/2022
Reds
W 7-0
Away
6/9/2022
Reds
W 5-4
Away
6/10/2022
Phillies
-
Away
6/11/2022
Phillies
-
Away
6/12/2022
Phillies
-
Away
6/13/2022
Reds
-
Home
6/14/2022
Reds
-
Home
6/15/2022
Reds
-
Home
