How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 6/10/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 9, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates in the dug out after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will play Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at Citizens Bank Park, at 7:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Phillies' .249 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies are the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.9 runs per game (277 total).
  • The Phillies rank 13th in the league with a .316 on-base percentage.
  • The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Diamondbacks have scored 232 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .298 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Harper paces the Phillies with 15 home runs and 45 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .308.
  • Of all MLB batters, Harper ranks 13th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
  • Kyle Schwarber has racked up a team-high 15 home runs.
  • Schwarber ranks fifth in home runs and 32nd in RBI among MLB hitters this season.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .250.
  • Rhys Hoskins is batting .221 with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Walker leads Arizona in home runs (15) and runs batted in (28) this season while batting .200.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Walker's home run total ranks fifth and his RBI tally is 59th.
  • Ketel Marte is batting .272 to lead Arizona, while adding four homers and 20 runs batted in this season.
  • Marte is 159th among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 136th in RBI.
  • Daulton Varsho has collected 45 base hits, an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .418 this season.
  • David Peralta has 41 hits and an OBP of .307 to go with a slugging percentage of .435 this season.

Phillies and Diamondbacks Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/4/2022

Angels

W 7-2

Home

6/5/2022

Angels

W 9-7

Home

6/7/2022

Brewers

W 3-2

Away

6/8/2022

Brewers

W 10-0

Away

6/9/2022

Brewers

W 8-3

Away

6/10/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/11/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/12/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/13/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/14/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/15/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/5/2022

Pirates

L 3-0

Away

6/6/2022

Reds

L 7-0

Away

6/7/2022

Reds

L 14-8

Away

6/8/2022

Reds

W 7-0

Away

6/9/2022

Reds

W 5-4

Away

6/10/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/11/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/12/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/13/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/14/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/15/2022

Reds

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
10
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

