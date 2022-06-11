Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies take on Josh Rojas and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats
- The Phillies rank seventh in MLB with a .250 batting average.
- The Phillies score the fourth-most runs in baseball (284 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Phillies rank 13th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.
- The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- The Diamondbacks have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 237 (four per game).
- The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .298 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
Phillies Impact Players
- Harper has recorded a team-leading batting average of .317 and paces the Phillies in runs batted in with a mark of 45.
- In all of baseball, Harper ranks eighth in home runs and fifth in RBI.
- Kyle Schwarber has put his power on display as he paces his team with 16 home runs.
- Schwarber is fourth in homers in baseball and 22nd in RBI.
- Rhys Hoskins is batting .230 with nine doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 25 walks.
- Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .250 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs with 15 and runs batted in with 28.
- Among all batters in MLB, Walker's home run total ranks eighth and his RBI tally is 65th.
- Ketel Marte's batting average of .268 leads all Arizona hitters this season.
- Overall, Marte ranks 164th in homers and 140th in RBI this year.
- Daulton Varsho has collected 48 base hits, an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .446 this season.
- David Peralta has collected 41 hits this season and has an OBP of .300. He's slugging .425 on the year.
Phillies and Diamondbacks Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/5/2022
Angels
W 9-7
Home
6/7/2022
Brewers
W 3-2
Away
6/8/2022
Brewers
W 10-0
Away
6/9/2022
Brewers
W 8-3
Away
6/10/2022
Diamondbacks
W 7-5
Home
6/11/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/12/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/13/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/14/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/15/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/16/2022
Nationals
-
Away
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/6/2022
Reds
L 7-0
Away
6/7/2022
Reds
L 14-8
Away
6/8/2022
Reds
W 7-0
Away
6/9/2022
Reds
W 5-4
Away
6/10/2022
Phillies
L 7-5
Away
6/11/2022
Phillies
-
Away
6/12/2022
Phillies
-
Away
6/13/2022
Reds
-
Home
6/14/2022
Reds
-
Home
6/15/2022
Reds
-
Home
6/17/2022
Twins
-
Home
