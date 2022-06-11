Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arizona Diamondbacks short stop Jake Hager (16) pitches the ball to Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) as he turns a double play while Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) runs towards second in the second inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Arizona Diamondbacks in Cincinnati at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Arizona Diamondbacks At Cincinnati Reds

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies take on Josh Rojas and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Phillies rank seventh in MLB with a .250 batting average.
  • The Phillies score the fourth-most runs in baseball (284 total, 4.9 per game).
  • The Phillies rank 13th in the league with an on-base percentage of .317.
  • The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Diamondbacks have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 237 (four per game).
  • The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .298 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Harper has recorded a team-leading batting average of .317 and paces the Phillies in runs batted in with a mark of 45.
  • In all of baseball, Harper ranks eighth in home runs and fifth in RBI.
  • Kyle Schwarber has put his power on display as he paces his team with 16 home runs.
  • Schwarber is fourth in homers in baseball and 22nd in RBI.
  • Rhys Hoskins is batting .230 with nine doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 25 walks.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .250 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs with 15 and runs batted in with 28.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Walker's home run total ranks eighth and his RBI tally is 65th.
  • Ketel Marte's batting average of .268 leads all Arizona hitters this season.
  • Overall, Marte ranks 164th in homers and 140th in RBI this year.
  • Daulton Varsho has collected 48 base hits, an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .446 this season.
  • David Peralta has collected 41 hits this season and has an OBP of .300. He's slugging .425 on the year.

Phillies and Diamondbacks Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/5/2022

Angels

W 9-7

Home

6/7/2022

Brewers

W 3-2

Away

6/8/2022

Brewers

W 10-0

Away

6/9/2022

Brewers

W 8-3

Away

6/10/2022

Diamondbacks

W 7-5

Home

6/11/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/12/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/13/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/14/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/15/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/16/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/6/2022

Reds

L 7-0

Away

6/7/2022

Reds

L 14-8

Away

6/8/2022

Reds

W 7-0

Away

6/9/2022

Reds

W 5-4

Away

6/10/2022

Phillies

L 7-5

Away

6/11/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/12/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/13/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/14/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/15/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/17/2022

Twins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
11
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

