How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Kyle Nelson will start for the Arizona Diamondbacks aiming to shut down Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, June 12, 2022
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats
- The Phillies have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.251).
- The Phillies are the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.9 runs per game (288 total).
- The Phillies rank 12th in the league with a .317 on-base percentage.
- The Diamondbacks rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .214.
- The Diamondbacks have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 237 (3.9 per game).
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.296).
Phillies Impact Players
- Harper paces the Phillies with 45 runs batted in while accumulating a team-best batting average of .322.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Harper's home runs place him 10th, and his RBI tally ranks him sixth.
- Kyle Schwarber's 16 home runs pace his team.
- Schwarber is fifth in home runs and 27th in RBI so far this year.
- Rhys Hoskins has 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .235.
- Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .254 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Christian Walker is batting .197 this season with a team-high 15 home runs and 28 RBI.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Walker's home run total is 10th and his RBI tally is 68th.
- Ketel Marte is batting .267 to lead Arizona, while adding four homers and 20 runs batted in this season.
- Among all MLB batters, Marte is 166th in homers and 145th in RBI.
- Daulton Varsho has 49 hits this season and a slash line of .249/.320/.442.
- David Peralta has collected 43 hits this season and has an OBP of .304. He's slugging .432 on the year.
Phillies and Diamondbacks Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/7/2022
Brewers
W 3-2
Away
6/8/2022
Brewers
W 10-0
Away
6/9/2022
Brewers
W 8-3
Away
6/10/2022
Diamondbacks
W 7-5
Home
6/11/2022
Diamondbacks
W 4-0
Home
6/12/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/13/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/14/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/15/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/16/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/17/2022
Nationals
-
Away
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/7/2022
Reds
L 14-8
Away
6/8/2022
Reds
W 7-0
Away
6/9/2022
Reds
W 5-4
Away
6/10/2022
Phillies
L 7-5
Away
6/11/2022
Phillies
L 4-0
Away
6/12/2022
Phillies
-
Away
6/13/2022
Reds
-
Home
6/14/2022
Reds
-
Home
6/15/2022
Reds
-
Home
6/17/2022
Twins
-
Home
6/18/2022
Twins
-
Home
How To Watch
June
12
2022
Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:35
PM/EST
