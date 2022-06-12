How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 11, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper (3) slides home to score against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Nelson will start for the Arizona Diamondbacks aiming to shut down Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Phillies have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.251).
  • The Phillies are the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.9 runs per game (288 total).
  • The Phillies rank 12th in the league with a .317 on-base percentage.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .214.
  • The Diamondbacks have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 237 (3.9 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.296).

Phillies Impact Players

  • Harper paces the Phillies with 45 runs batted in while accumulating a team-best batting average of .322.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Harper's home runs place him 10th, and his RBI tally ranks him sixth.
  • Kyle Schwarber's 16 home runs pace his team.
  • Schwarber is fifth in home runs and 27th in RBI so far this year.
  • Rhys Hoskins has 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .235.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .254 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker is batting .197 this season with a team-high 15 home runs and 28 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Walker's home run total is 10th and his RBI tally is 68th.
  • Ketel Marte is batting .267 to lead Arizona, while adding four homers and 20 runs batted in this season.
  • Among all MLB batters, Marte is 166th in homers and 145th in RBI.
  • Daulton Varsho has 49 hits this season and a slash line of .249/.320/.442.
  • David Peralta has collected 43 hits this season and has an OBP of .304. He's slugging .432 on the year.

Phillies and Diamondbacks Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/7/2022

Brewers

W 3-2

Away

6/8/2022

Brewers

W 10-0

Away

6/9/2022

Brewers

W 8-3

Away

6/10/2022

Diamondbacks

W 7-5

Home

6/11/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-0

Home

6/12/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/13/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/14/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/15/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/16/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/17/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/7/2022

Reds

L 14-8

Away

6/8/2022

Reds

W 7-0

Away

6/9/2022

Reds

W 5-4

Away

6/10/2022

Phillies

L 7-5

Away

6/11/2022

Phillies

L 4-0

Away

6/12/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/13/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/14/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/15/2022

Reds

-

Home

6/17/2022

Twins

-

Home

6/18/2022

Twins

-

Home

