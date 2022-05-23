How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrates with second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Tucker Davidson will be on the hill for the Atlanta Braves when they take on Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, May 23, 2022

Monday, May 23, 2022 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Phillies vs. Braves Batting Stats

The Phillies are fifth in MLB with a .248 batting average.

The Phillies are the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.5 runs per game (184 total).

The Phillies are 16th in the league with a .310 on-base percentage.

The Braves' .222 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

The Braves have scored 167 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Braves have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.296).

Phillies Impact Players

Harper has a team-high batting average of .295 while pacing the Phillies in runs batted in with a mark of 27.

Harper's home runs place him 12th in baseball, and he is 14th in RBI.

Jean Segura has four doubles, six home runs and nine walks while batting .290.

Segura is 42nd in home runs and 108th in RBI so far this season.

Nicholas Castellanos has 10 doubles, five home runs and 13 walks while hitting .265.

Rhys Hoskins has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks while batting .228.

Braves Impact Players

Ozzie Albies has been key for Atlanta with 39 hits, an OBP of .291 plus a slugging percentage of .399.

Among all hitters in the majors, Albies is 42nd in home runs and 91st in RBI.

Matt Olson's batting average of .242 leads all Atlanta hitters this season.

Olson is currently 82nd in homers and 123rd in RBI in the big leagues.

Marcell Ozuna leads the club in homers (eight) and runs batted in (20) this season.

Austin Riley's eight home runs are most among Atlanta batters. He's driven in 18 runs this season while slugging .429.

Phillies and Braves Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/18/2022 Padres W 3-0 Home 5/19/2022 Padres L 2-0 Home 5/20/2022 Dodgers L 4-1 Home 5/21/2022 Dodgers L 7-4 Home 5/22/2022 Dodgers W 4-3 Home 5/23/2022 Braves - Away 5/24/2022 Braves - Away 5/25/2022 Braves - Away 5/26/2022 Braves - Away 5/27/2022 Mets - Away 5/28/2022 Mets - Away

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/17/2022 Brewers W 3-0 Away 5/18/2022 Brewers L 7-6 Away 5/20/2022 Marlins W 5-3 Away 5/21/2022 Marlins W 4-3 Away 5/22/2022 Marlins L 4-3 Away 5/23/2022 Phillies - Home 5/24/2022 Phillies - Home 5/25/2022 Phillies - Home 5/26/2022 Phillies - Home 5/27/2022 Marlins - Home 5/28/2022 Marlins - Home

Regional restrictions apply.