How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrates with second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Tucker Davidson will be on the hill for the Atlanta Braves when they take on Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Braves Batting Stats

  • The Phillies are fifth in MLB with a .248 batting average.
  • The Phillies are the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.5 runs per game (184 total).
  • The Phillies are 16th in the league with a .310 on-base percentage.
  • The Braves' .222 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.
  • The Braves have scored 167 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Braves have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.296).

Phillies Impact Players

  • Harper has a team-high batting average of .295 while pacing the Phillies in runs batted in with a mark of 27.
  • Harper's home runs place him 12th in baseball, and he is 14th in RBI.
  • Jean Segura has four doubles, six home runs and nine walks while batting .290.
  • Segura is 42nd in home runs and 108th in RBI so far this season.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has 10 doubles, five home runs and 13 walks while hitting .265.
  • Rhys Hoskins has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks while batting .228.

Braves Impact Players

  • Ozzie Albies has been key for Atlanta with 39 hits, an OBP of .291 plus a slugging percentage of .399.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Albies is 42nd in home runs and 91st in RBI.
  • Matt Olson's batting average of .242 leads all Atlanta hitters this season.
  • Olson is currently 82nd in homers and 123rd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Marcell Ozuna leads the club in homers (eight) and runs batted in (20) this season.
  • Austin Riley's eight home runs are most among Atlanta batters. He's driven in 18 runs this season while slugging .429.

Phillies and Braves Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/18/2022

Padres

W 3-0

Home

5/19/2022

Padres

L 2-0

Home

5/20/2022

Dodgers

L 4-1

Home

5/21/2022

Dodgers

L 7-4

Home

5/22/2022

Dodgers

W 4-3

Home

5/23/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/24/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/25/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/26/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/27/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/28/2022

Mets

-

Away

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/17/2022

Brewers

W 3-0

Away

5/18/2022

Brewers

L 7-6

Away

5/20/2022

Marlins

W 5-3

Away

5/21/2022

Marlins

W 4-3

Away

5/22/2022

Marlins

L 4-3

Away

5/23/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/24/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/25/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/26/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/27/2022

Marlins

-

Home

5/28/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
23
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

