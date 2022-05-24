How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Kyle Gibson will take the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 24, 2022
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Braves vs. Phillies Batting Stats
- The Braves are 25th in MLB with a .225 batting average.
- The Braves rank 19th in runs scored with 170, four per game.
- The Braves rank 21st in the league with a .297 on-base percentage.
- The Phillies rank fourth in MLB with a .249 team batting average.
- The Phillies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 191 total runs this season.
- The Phillies have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
Braves Impact Players
- Ozzie Albies is batting .240 with eight doubles, six home runs and 11 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .290.
- Of all hitters in MLB, Albies is 44th in home runs and 87th in RBI.
- Matt Olson is hitting .244 to lead the lineup.
- Olson is 87th in home runs and 128th in RBI so far this year.
- Ozuna has been a significant run producer for the Braves with eight home runs and 20 runs batted in.
- Austin Riley has swatted a team- leading eight home runs.
Phillies Impact Players
- Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in runs batted in with 27 and has a batting average of .292.
- In all of the major leagues, Harper ranks 14th in home runs and 14th in RBI.
- Jean Segura is batting .294 to lead Philadelphia, while adding six homers and 17 runs batted in this season.
- Segura is 44th in home runs and 100th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
- Rhys Hoskins is slashing .229/.308/.431 this season for the Phillies.
- Kyle Schwarber's 10 home runs are most among Philadelphia batters. He's driven in 22 runs this season while slugging .448.
Braves and Phillies Schedules
Braves
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/18/2022
Brewers
L 7-6
Away
5/20/2022
Marlins
W 5-3
Away
5/21/2022
Marlins
W 4-3
Away
5/22/2022
Marlins
L 4-3
Away
5/23/2022
Phillies
L 7-3
Home
5/24/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/25/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/26/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/27/2022
Marlins
-
Home
5/28/2022
Marlins
-
Home
5/29/2022
Marlins
-
Home
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/19/2022
Padres
L 2-0
Home
5/20/2022
Dodgers
L 4-1
Home
5/21/2022
Dodgers
L 7-4
Home
5/22/2022
Dodgers
W 4-3
Home
5/23/2022
Braves
W 7-3
Away
5/24/2022
Braves
-
Away
5/25/2022
Braves
-
Away
5/26/2022
Braves
-
Away
5/27/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/28/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/29/2022
Mets
-
Away
