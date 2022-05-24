How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) is greeted by catcher Garrett Stubbs (21) after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Gibson will take the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Braves vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Braves are 25th in MLB with a .225 batting average.
  • The Braves rank 19th in runs scored with 170, four per game.
  • The Braves rank 21st in the league with a .297 on-base percentage.
  • The Phillies rank fourth in MLB with a .249 team batting average.
  • The Phillies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 191 total runs this season.
  • The Phillies have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Braves Impact Players

  • Ozzie Albies is batting .240 with eight doubles, six home runs and 11 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .290.
  • Of all hitters in MLB, Albies is 44th in home runs and 87th in RBI.
  • Matt Olson is hitting .244 to lead the lineup.
  • Olson is 87th in home runs and 128th in RBI so far this year.
  • Ozuna has been a significant run producer for the Braves with eight home runs and 20 runs batted in.
  • Austin Riley has swatted a team- leading eight home runs.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in runs batted in with 27 and has a batting average of .292.
  • In all of the major leagues, Harper ranks 14th in home runs and 14th in RBI.
  • Jean Segura is batting .294 to lead Philadelphia, while adding six homers and 17 runs batted in this season.
  • Segura is 44th in home runs and 100th in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
  • Rhys Hoskins is slashing .229/.308/.431 this season for the Phillies.
  • Kyle Schwarber's 10 home runs are most among Philadelphia batters. He's driven in 22 runs this season while slugging .448.

Braves and Phillies Schedules

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/18/2022

Brewers

L 7-6

Away

5/20/2022

Marlins

W 5-3

Away

5/21/2022

Marlins

W 4-3

Away

5/22/2022

Marlins

L 4-3

Away

5/23/2022

Phillies

L 7-3

Home

5/24/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/25/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/26/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/27/2022

Marlins

-

Home

5/28/2022

Marlins

-

Home

5/29/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/19/2022

Padres

L 2-0

Home

5/20/2022

Dodgers

L 4-1

Home

5/21/2022

Dodgers

L 7-4

Home

5/22/2022

Dodgers

W 4-3

Home

5/23/2022

Braves

W 7-3

Away

5/24/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/25/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/26/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/27/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/28/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/29/2022

Mets

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
24
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

