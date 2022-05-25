How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

May 24, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) scores a run under Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jean Segura and the Philadelphia Phillies will take the field on Wednesday at Truist Park against Charlie Morton, who gets the start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch will be at 7:20 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Braves vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Braves have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.229).

The Braves have the No. 18 offense in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (176 total runs).

The Braves' .300 on-base percentage ranks 21st in baseball.

The Phillies have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

The Phillies have scored the ninth-most runs in the league this season with 196.

The Phillies have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

Braves Impact Players

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with a team-high batting average of .253.

Including all hitters in MLB, Albies' home runs rank him 46th, and his RBI tally places him 96th.

Matt Olson is batting .244 with 16 doubles, five home runs and 30 walks.

Olson is 66th in home runs in MLB and 123rd in RBI.

Marcell Ozuna has eight home runs, best in the lineup.

Austin Riley has swatted a team- leading eight long balls.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in home runs with 10, runs batted in with 31 and his batting average of .302 is also best on his team.

Among all hitters in MLB, Harper's home run total is 12th and his RBI tally ranks 12th.

Segura is batting .293 with an OBP of .344 and a slugging percentage of .450 this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Segura is 46th in homers and 107th in RBI.

Rhys Hoskins is slashing .228/.305/.424 this season for the Phillies.

Kyle Schwarber is slugging .446 this season, with a team-best 10 homers while driving in 22 runs.

Braves and Phillies Schedules

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/20/2022 Marlins W 5-3 Away 5/21/2022 Marlins W 4-3 Away 5/22/2022 Marlins L 4-3 Away 5/23/2022 Phillies L 7-3 Home 5/24/2022 Phillies W 6-5 Home 5/25/2022 Phillies - Home 5/26/2022 Phillies - Home 5/27/2022 Marlins - Home 5/28/2022 Marlins - Home 5/29/2022 Marlins - Home 5/30/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/20/2022 Dodgers L 4-1 Home 5/21/2022 Dodgers L 7-4 Home 5/22/2022 Dodgers W 4-3 Home 5/23/2022 Braves W 7-3 Away 5/24/2022 Braves L 6-5 Away 5/25/2022 Braves - Away 5/26/2022 Braves - Away 5/27/2022 Mets - Away 5/28/2022 Mets - Away 5/29/2022 Mets - Away 5/30/2022 Giants - Home

