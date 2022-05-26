How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 5/26/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) and third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrate after a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) and third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrate after a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Nola and Kyle Wright are the projected starters when the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves square off on Thursday at Truist Park.

Phillies vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Braves Batting Stats

  • The Phillies' .251 batting average is fourth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies have the No. 8 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (200 total runs).
  • The Phillies rank ninth in the league with a .315 on-base percentage.
  • The Braves rank 18th in MLB with a .233 team batting average.
  • The Braves have scored 184 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Braves have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.305).

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper leads the lineup with a batting average of .318, and leads the Phillies in home runs, with 10 and runs batted in with 31.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Harper ranks 13th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
  • Jean Segura has four doubles, six home runs and 10 walks while hitting .297.
  • Segura ranks 48th in home runs and 97th in RBI in the majors.
  • Rhys Hoskins is batting .222 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has 10 doubles, five home runs and 14 walks while batting .248.

Braves Impact Players

  • Ozzie Albies has been key for Atlanta with 44 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .400.
  • Albies' home run total puts him 48th in MLB, and he ranks 72nd in RBI.
  • Matt Olson has collected 40 hits this season and has an OBP of .362. He's slugging .433 on the year.
  • Olson is currently 68th in home runs and 126th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Austin Riley's nine home runs lead all Atlanta hitters, and he's slugging .458.
  • Dansby Swanson is batting .261 with 23 RBI, both of which are tops among Atlanta hitters this season.

Phillies and Braves Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/21/2022

Dodgers

L 7-4

Home

5/22/2022

Dodgers

W 4-3

Home

5/23/2022

Braves

W 7-3

Away

5/24/2022

Braves

L 6-5

Away

5/25/2022

Braves

L 8-4

Away

5/26/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/27/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/28/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/29/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/30/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/31/2022

Giants

-

Home

Braves

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/21/2022

Marlins

W 4-3

Away

5/22/2022

Marlins

L 4-3

Away

5/23/2022

Phillies

L 7-3

Home

5/24/2022

Phillies

W 6-5

Home

5/25/2022

Phillies

W 8-4

Home

5/26/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/27/2022

Marlins

-

Home

5/28/2022

Marlins

-

Home

5/29/2022

Marlins

-

Home

5/30/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/31/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
26
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18355946
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at White Sox

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) and third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrate after a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 5/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) and third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrate after a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
May 25, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) celebrates his solo home run in the dugout against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
May 25, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) celebrates his solo home run in the dugout against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
USATSI_18345438
NHL

How to Watch Rangers vs. Hurricanes

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
May 12, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period in game four of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) is greeted by catcher Garrett Stubbs (21) after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Phillies at Braves stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy