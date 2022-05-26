How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 5/26/2022

May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) and third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrate after a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Nola and Kyle Wright are the projected starters when the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves square off on Thursday at Truist Park.

Phillies vs. Braves Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, May 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Phillies vs. Braves Batting Stats

The Phillies' .251 batting average is fourth-best in the league.

The Phillies have the No. 8 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (200 total runs).

The Phillies rank ninth in the league with a .315 on-base percentage.

The Braves rank 18th in MLB with a .233 team batting average.

The Braves have scored 184 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Braves have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.305).

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper leads the lineup with a batting average of .318, and leads the Phillies in home runs, with 10 and runs batted in with 31.

Of all MLB hitters, Harper ranks 13th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Jean Segura has four doubles, six home runs and 10 walks while hitting .297.

Segura ranks 48th in home runs and 97th in RBI in the majors.

Rhys Hoskins is batting .222 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Nicholas Castellanos has 10 doubles, five home runs and 14 walks while batting .248.

Braves Impact Players

Ozzie Albies has been key for Atlanta with 44 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .400.

Albies' home run total puts him 48th in MLB, and he ranks 72nd in RBI.

Matt Olson has collected 40 hits this season and has an OBP of .362. He's slugging .433 on the year.

Olson is currently 68th in home runs and 126th in RBI in the big leagues.

Austin Riley's nine home runs lead all Atlanta hitters, and he's slugging .458.

Dansby Swanson is batting .261 with 23 RBI, both of which are tops among Atlanta hitters this season.

Phillies and Braves Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/21/2022 Dodgers L 7-4 Home 5/22/2022 Dodgers W 4-3 Home 5/23/2022 Braves W 7-3 Away 5/24/2022 Braves L 6-5 Away 5/25/2022 Braves L 8-4 Away 5/26/2022 Braves - Away 5/27/2022 Mets - Away 5/28/2022 Mets - Away 5/29/2022 Mets - Away 5/30/2022 Giants - Home 5/31/2022 Giants - Home

Braves

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/21/2022 Marlins W 4-3 Away 5/22/2022 Marlins L 4-3 Away 5/23/2022 Phillies L 7-3 Home 5/24/2022 Phillies W 6-5 Home 5/25/2022 Phillies W 8-4 Home 5/26/2022 Phillies - Home 5/27/2022 Marlins - Home 5/28/2022 Marlins - Home 5/29/2022 Marlins - Home 5/30/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 5/31/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

