Apr 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner (2) gets caught in a run down as Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) throws the ball in the second inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and Colorado Rockies will meet on Monday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET. Chad Kuhl will start for Colorado, aiming to shut down Bryce Harper and company.

Phillies vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022

Monday, April 18, 2022 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Phillies vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Phillies have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.242).

The Phillies have the No. 22 offense in MLB action scoring 3.6 runs per game (32 total runs).

The Phillies rank 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.

The Rockies' .277 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking third with 46 total runs this season.

The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .344.

Phillies Impact Players

Nicholas Castellanos paces the Phillies with two long balls.

Castellanos is 20th in homers and 52nd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Harper been a consistent power bat this season, as he paces his team with two home runs and seven runs batted in.

Harper ranks 20th in homers and 20th in RBI so far this season.

J.T. Realmuto paces the Phillies with a team-high batting average of .345.

Jean Segura has swatted a team-high two home runs.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (five) and runs batted in (10) this season while batting .297.

Among all hitters in MLB, Cron's home run total is first and his RBI tally ranks fifth.

Connor Joe's batting average of .361 leads all Colorado hitters this season.

Joe is 20th in homers and 81st in RBI among all major league hitters this season.

Kris Bryant is slashing .343/.375/.457 this season for the Rockies.

Elias Diaz is batting .345 with an OBP of .345 and a slugging percentage of .552 this season.

Phillies and Rockies Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/13/2022 Mets L 9-6 Home 4/14/2022 Marlins L 4-3 Away 4/15/2022 Marlins L 7-1 Away 4/16/2022 Marlins - Away 4/17/2022 Marlins L 11-3 Away 4/18/2022 Rockies - Away 4/19/2022 Rockies - Away 4/20/2022 Rockies - Away 4/22/2022 Brewers - Home 4/23/2022 Brewers - Home 4/24/2022 Brewers - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/12/2022 Rangers W 4-1 Away 4/14/2022 Cubs L 5-2 Home 4/15/2022 Cubs W 6-5 Home 4/16/2022 Cubs W 9-6 Home 4/17/2022 Cubs L 6-4 Home 4/18/2022 Phillies - Home 4/19/2022 Phillies - Home 4/20/2022 Phillies - Home 4/22/2022 Tigers - Away 4/23/2022 Tigers - Away 4/24/2022 Tigers - Away

