Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Phillies and Colorado Rockies will meet on Monday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET. Chad Kuhl will start for Colorado, aiming to shut down Bryce Harper and company.
Phillies vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Phillies vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Phillies have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.242).
- The Phillies have the No. 22 offense in MLB action scoring 3.6 runs per game (32 total runs).
- The Phillies rank 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.
- The Rockies' .277 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
- The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking third with 46 total runs this season.
- The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .344.
Phillies Impact Players
- Nicholas Castellanos paces the Phillies with two long balls.
- Castellanos is 20th in homers and 52nd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Harper been a consistent power bat this season, as he paces his team with two home runs and seven runs batted in.
- Harper ranks 20th in homers and 20th in RBI so far this season.
- J.T. Realmuto paces the Phillies with a team-high batting average of .345.
- Jean Segura has swatted a team-high two home runs.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (five) and runs batted in (10) this season while batting .297.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Cron's home run total is first and his RBI tally ranks fifth.
- Connor Joe's batting average of .361 leads all Colorado hitters this season.
- Joe is 20th in homers and 81st in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
- Kris Bryant is slashing .343/.375/.457 this season for the Rockies.
- Elias Diaz is batting .345 with an OBP of .345 and a slugging percentage of .552 this season.
Phillies and Rockies Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/13/2022
Mets
L 9-6
Home
4/14/2022
Marlins
L 4-3
Away
4/15/2022
Marlins
L 7-1
Away
4/16/2022
Marlins
-
Away
4/17/2022
Marlins
L 11-3
Away
4/18/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/19/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/20/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/22/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/23/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/24/2022
Brewers
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/12/2022
Rangers
W 4-1
Away
4/14/2022
Cubs
L 5-2
Home
4/15/2022
Cubs
W 6-5
Home
4/16/2022
Cubs
W 9-6
Home
4/17/2022
Cubs
L 6-4
Home
4/18/2022
Phillies
-
Home
4/19/2022
Phillies
-
Home
4/20/2022
Phillies
-
Home
4/22/2022
Tigers
-
Away
4/23/2022
Tigers
-
Away
4/24/2022
Tigers
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
18
2022
Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)