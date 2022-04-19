Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Kyle Gibson and Kyle Freeland are the scheduled starters when the Philadelphia Phillies and Colorado Rockies play on Tuesday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET.
Phillies vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Phillies vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Phillies rank 13th in MLB with a .235 batting average.
- The Phillies are the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.3 runs per game (33 total).
- The Phillies rank 18th in the league with a .310 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .279 team batting average.
- The Rockies have scored 50 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .346.
Phillies Impact Players
- Nicholas Castellanos has hit a team-high two home runs.
- Of all hitters in baseball, Castellanos ranks 21st in home runs and 55th in RBI.
- Bryce Harper's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with two home runs and seven RBI.
- Harper ranks 21st in homers and 23rd in RBI among major league hitters this season.
- J.T. Realmuto has put up a team-best batting average of .333.
- Jean Segura leads the Phillies with two long balls.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (five) and runs batted in (10) this season while batting .317.
- Among all batters in the majors, Cron's home run total ranks first and his RBI tally is fifth.
- Connor Joe's batting average of .359 leads all Colorado hitters this season.
- Joe ranks 21st in home runs and 89th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Kris Bryant has 12 hits this season and a slash line of .343/.375/.457.
- Elias Diaz is batting .303 with an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .485 this season.
Phillies and Rockies Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/14/2022
Marlins
L 4-3
Away
4/15/2022
Marlins
L 7-1
Away
4/16/2022
Marlins
-
Away
4/17/2022
Marlins
L 11-3
Away
4/18/2022
Rockies
L 4-1
Away
4/19/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/20/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/22/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/23/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/24/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/25/2022
Rockies
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/14/2022
Cubs
L 5-2
Home
4/15/2022
Cubs
W 6-5
Home
4/16/2022
Cubs
W 9-6
Home
4/17/2022
Cubs
L 6-4
Home
4/18/2022
Phillies
W 4-1
Home
4/19/2022
Phillies
-
Home
4/20/2022
Phillies
-
Home
4/22/2022
Tigers
-
Away
4/23/2022
Tigers
-
Away
4/24/2022
Tigers
-
Away
4/25/2022
Phillies
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
19
2022
Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)