Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins the fifth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Gibson and Kyle Freeland are the scheduled starters when the Philadelphia Phillies and Colorado Rockies play on Tuesday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Phillies rank 13th in MLB with a .235 batting average.
  • The Phillies are the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.3 runs per game (33 total).
  • The Phillies rank 18th in the league with a .310 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .279 team batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored 50 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .346.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Nicholas Castellanos has hit a team-high two home runs.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Castellanos ranks 21st in home runs and 55th in RBI.
  • Bryce Harper's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with two home runs and seven RBI.
  • Harper ranks 21st in homers and 23rd in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • J.T. Realmuto has put up a team-best batting average of .333.
  • Jean Segura leads the Phillies with two long balls.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (five) and runs batted in (10) this season while batting .317.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Cron's home run total ranks first and his RBI tally is fifth.
  • Connor Joe's batting average of .359 leads all Colorado hitters this season.
  • Joe ranks 21st in home runs and 89th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Kris Bryant has 12 hits this season and a slash line of .343/.375/.457.
  • Elias Diaz is batting .303 with an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .485 this season.

Phillies and Rockies Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/14/2022

Marlins

L 4-3

Away

4/15/2022

Marlins

L 7-1

Away

4/16/2022

Marlins

-

Away

4/17/2022

Marlins

L 11-3

Away

4/18/2022

Rockies

L 4-1

Away

4/19/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/20/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/22/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/23/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/24/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/25/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/14/2022

Cubs

L 5-2

Home

4/15/2022

Cubs

W 6-5

Home

4/16/2022

Cubs

W 9-6

Home

4/17/2022

Cubs

L 6-4

Home

4/18/2022

Phillies

W 4-1

Home

4/19/2022

Phillies

-

Home

4/20/2022

Phillies

-

Home

4/22/2022

Tigers

-

Away

4/23/2022

Tigers

-

Away

4/24/2022

Tigers

-

Away

4/25/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
19
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

