How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

Apr 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Bailey Falter (70) and catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) celebrate a 10-3 win over the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies play the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at Coors Field. German Marquez will start for Colorado, with first pitch at 3:10 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Phillies vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Phillies have the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.244).

The Phillies have the No. 21 offense in MLB action scoring 3.5 runs per game (38 total runs).

The Phillies rank 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.

The Rockies' .278 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking second with 56 total runs this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .345 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

J.T. Realmuto leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .378.

Including all hitters in the majors, Realmuto is 76th in homers and 196th in RBI.

Bryce Harper has driven in the most runs for the Phillies with eight runs batted in.

Harper is 26th in home runs in baseball and 18th in RBI.

Castellanos is hitting .220 with four doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Kyle Schwarber has a team-high three home runs.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (six) and runs batted in (14) this season while batting .326.

Among all hitters in the majors, Cron's home run total is first and his RBI tally ranks second.

Connor Joe has 15 hits and an OBP of .451 to go with a slugging percentage of .605 this season.

Joe is 26th in homers and 97th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.

Kris Bryant leads Colorado with a .359 batting average.

Elias Diaz has 11 hits and an OBP of .324 to go with a slugging percentage of .472 this season.

Phillies and Rockies Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Marlins L 7-1 Away 4/16/2022 Marlins - Away 4/17/2022 Marlins L 11-3 Away 4/18/2022 Rockies L 4-1 Away 4/19/2022 Rockies L 6-5 Away 4/20/2022 Rockies - Away 4/22/2022 Brewers - Home 4/23/2022 Brewers - Home 4/24/2022 Brewers - Home 4/25/2022 Rockies - Home 4/26/2022 Rockies - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Cubs W 6-5 Home 4/16/2022 Cubs W 9-6 Home 4/17/2022 Cubs L 6-4 Home 4/18/2022 Phillies W 4-1 Home 4/19/2022 Phillies W 6-5 Home 4/20/2022 Phillies - Home 4/22/2022 Tigers - Away 4/23/2022 Tigers - Away 4/24/2022 Tigers - Away 4/25/2022 Phillies - Away 4/26/2022 Phillies - Away

Regional restrictions apply.