How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/25/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will play C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies on Monday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:45 PM ET.
Phillies vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, April 25, 2022
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Phillies vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Phillies are fifth in MLB with a .251 batting average.
- The Phillies rank 15th in runs scored with 64, four per game.
- The Phillies are ninth in the league with a .320 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .270 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
- The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 71 total runs this season.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
Phillies Impact Players
- Nicholas Castellanos leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .317.
- Castellanos ranks 23rd in homers and 33rd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Harper has driven in the most runs for the Phillies with 11 runs batted in.
- Harper is 52nd in homers in the majors and 17th in RBI.
- Alec Bohm has two doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .355.
- Kyle Schwarber has swatted a team- leading four home runs.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron is batting .283 this season with a team-high six home runs and 17 RBI.
- Cron ranks first in homers and third in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Connor Joe leads Colorado in batting with a .327 average while slugging three homers and driving in five runs.
- Joe is currently 23rd in homers and 140th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Charlie Blackmon has collected 14 base hits, an OBP of .352 and a slugging percentage of .469 this season.
- Randal Grichuk has 15 hits and an OBP of .452 to go with a slugging percentage of .568 this season.
Phillies and Rockies Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/19/2022
Rockies
L 6-5
Away
4/20/2022
Rockies
W 9-6
Away
4/22/2022
Brewers
W 4-2
Home
4/23/2022
Brewers
L 5-3
Home
4/24/2022
Brewers
L 1-0
Home
4/25/2022
Rockies
-
Home
4/26/2022
Rockies
-
Home
4/27/2022
Rockies
-
Home
4/28/2022
Rockies
-
Home
4/29/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/30/2022
Mets
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/19/2022
Phillies
W 6-5
Home
4/20/2022
Phillies
L 9-6
Home
4/23/2022
Tigers
L 13-0
Away
4/23/2022
Tigers
W 3-2
Away
4/24/2022
Tigers
W 6-2
Away
4/25/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/26/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/27/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/28/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/29/2022
Reds
-
Home
4/30/2022
Reds
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
25
2022
Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
6:45
PM/EST
