How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/25/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will play C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies on Monday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:45 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Phillies are fifth in MLB with a .251 batting average.
  • The Phillies rank 15th in runs scored with 64, four per game.
  • The Phillies are ninth in the league with a .320 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies have a team batting average of .270 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
  • The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking eighth with 71 total runs this season.
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Nicholas Castellanos leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .317.
  • Castellanos ranks 23rd in homers and 33rd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Harper has driven in the most runs for the Phillies with 11 runs batted in.
  • Harper is 52nd in homers in the majors and 17th in RBI.
  • Alec Bohm has two doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .355.
  • Kyle Schwarber has swatted a team- leading four home runs.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron is batting .283 this season with a team-high six home runs and 17 RBI.
  • Cron ranks first in homers and third in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Connor Joe leads Colorado in batting with a .327 average while slugging three homers and driving in five runs.
  • Joe is currently 23rd in homers and 140th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Charlie Blackmon has collected 14 base hits, an OBP of .352 and a slugging percentage of .469 this season.
  • Randal Grichuk has 15 hits and an OBP of .452 to go with a slugging percentage of .568 this season.

Phillies and Rockies Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/19/2022

Rockies

L 6-5

Away

4/20/2022

Rockies

W 9-6

Away

4/22/2022

Brewers

W 4-2

Home

4/23/2022

Brewers

L 5-3

Home

4/24/2022

Brewers

L 1-0

Home

4/25/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/26/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/27/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/28/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/29/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/30/2022

Mets

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/19/2022

Phillies

W 6-5

Home

4/20/2022

Phillies

L 9-6

Home

4/23/2022

Tigers

L 13-0

Away

4/23/2022

Tigers

W 3-2

Away

4/24/2022

Tigers

W 6-2

Away

4/25/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/26/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/27/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/28/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/29/2022

Reds

-

Home

4/30/2022

Reds

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
25
2022

Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
6:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
