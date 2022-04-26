Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon hit the field at Citizens Bank Park against Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.
Phillies vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Phillies vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Phillies' .252 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies are the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.2 runs per game (72 total).
- The Phillies rank ninth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.
- The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .265 team batting average.
- The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 73 total runs this season.
- The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .329.
Phillies Impact Players
- Bryce Harper has driven in the most runs for the Phillies with 13 runs batted in.
- Harper ranks 25th in home runs and eighth in RBI among all batters in baseball.
- Castellanos has a club-high .317 batting average.
- Castellanos is 25th in homers and 40th in RBI so far this season.
- Alec Bohm is batting .314 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Kyle Schwarber has racked up a team-high four home runs.
Rockies Impact Players
- Connor Joe leads Colorado in batting average (.322) this season while adding four home runs and six RBI.
- In all of MLB, Joe ranks 10th in homers and 110th in RBI.
- C.J. Cron is batting .266 this season with a team-high six home runs and 17 RBI.
- Cron ranks first in home runs and third in RBI among all major league batters this year.
- Randal Grichuk has 16 hits this season and a slash line of .400/.457/.625.
- Blackmon has 14 hits and an OBP of .328 to go with a slugging percentage of .434 this season.
Phillies and Rockies Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
Rockies
W 9-6
Away
4/22/2022
Brewers
W 4-2
Home
4/23/2022
Brewers
L 5-3
Home
4/24/2022
Brewers
L 1-0
Home
4/25/2022
Rockies
W 8-2
Home
4/26/2022
Rockies
-
Home
4/27/2022
Rockies
-
Home
4/28/2022
Rockies
-
Home
4/29/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/30/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/1/2022
Mets
-
Away
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
Phillies
L 9-6
Home
4/23/2022
Tigers
L 13-0
Away
4/23/2022
Tigers
W 3-2
Away
4/24/2022
Tigers
W 6-2
Away
4/25/2022
Phillies
L 8-2
Away
4/26/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/27/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/28/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/29/2022
Reds
-
Home
4/30/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/1/2022
Reds
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
