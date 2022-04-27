Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will play C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:45 PM ET.
Phillies vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Phillies vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Phillies have the third-best batting average in the majors (.255).
- The Phillies are the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (82 total).
- The Phillies are eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.
- The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .260 team batting average.
- The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 76 total runs this season.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
Phillies Impact Players
- Harper has put up a team-leading 13 runs batted in.
- Including all hitters in the majors, Harper's home runs rank him 29th, and his RBI tally places him 10th.
- Nicholas Castellanos' .313 batting average leads his team.
- Castellanos is 29th in homers and 33rd in RBI so far this season.
- Alec Bohm is hitting .316 with two doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Kyle Schwarber has launched a team-best four home runs.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron leads Colorado in home runs with six and runs batted in with 17.
- In all of the major leagues, Cron ranks first in homers and third in RBI.
- Connor Joe is batting .297 to lead Colorado, while adding four homers and six runs batted in this season.
- Joe is currently 11th in homers and 125th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Charlie Blackmon has 16 hits this season and a slash line of .281/.339/.544.
- Randal Grichuk has collected 16 hits this season and has an OBP of .420. He's slugging .568 on the year.
Phillies and Rockies Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/22/2022
Brewers
W 4-2
Home
4/23/2022
Brewers
L 5-3
Home
4/24/2022
Brewers
L 1-0
Home
4/25/2022
Rockies
W 8-2
Home
4/26/2022
Rockies
W 10-3
Home
4/27/2022
Rockies
-
Home
4/28/2022
Rockies
-
Home
4/29/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/30/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/1/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/3/2022
Rangers
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Tigers
L 13-0
Away
4/23/2022
Tigers
W 3-2
Away
4/24/2022
Tigers
W 6-2
Away
4/25/2022
Phillies
L 8-2
Away
4/26/2022
Phillies
L 10-3
Away
4/27/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/28/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/29/2022
Reds
-
Home
4/30/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/1/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/3/2022
Nationals
-
Home
