Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 26, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) celebrates his double during the sixth inning of the game against the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies won 10-3. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will play C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:45 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Phillies have the third-best batting average in the majors (.255).
  • The Phillies are the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (82 total).
  • The Phillies are eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.
  • The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .260 team batting average.
  • The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 76 total runs this season.
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .325 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Harper has put up a team-leading 13 runs batted in.
  • Including all hitters in the majors, Harper's home runs rank him 29th, and his RBI tally places him 10th.
  • Nicholas Castellanos' .313 batting average leads his team.
  • Castellanos is 29th in homers and 33rd in RBI so far this season.
  • Alec Bohm is hitting .316 with two doubles, a home run and six walks.
  • Kyle Schwarber has launched a team-best four home runs.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in home runs with six and runs batted in with 17.
  • In all of the major leagues, Cron ranks first in homers and third in RBI.
  • Connor Joe is batting .297 to lead Colorado, while adding four homers and six runs batted in this season.
  • Joe is currently 11th in homers and 125th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 16 hits this season and a slash line of .281/.339/.544.
  • Randal Grichuk has collected 16 hits this season and has an OBP of .420. He's slugging .568 on the year.

Phillies and Rockies Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/22/2022

Brewers

W 4-2

Home

4/23/2022

Brewers

L 5-3

Home

4/24/2022

Brewers

L 1-0

Home

4/25/2022

Rockies

W 8-2

Home

4/26/2022

Rockies

W 10-3

Home

4/27/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/28/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/29/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/30/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/1/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/3/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

Tigers

L 13-0

Away

4/23/2022

Tigers

W 3-2

Away

4/24/2022

Tigers

W 6-2

Away

4/25/2022

Phillies

L 8-2

Away

4/26/2022

Phillies

L 10-3

Away

4/27/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/28/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/29/2022

Reds

-

Home

4/30/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/1/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/3/2022

Nationals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
6:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18159415
MLB

