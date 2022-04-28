How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Rockies will look to Charlie Blackmon for continued offensive production when they square off against Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, in the final game of a four-game series at Citizens Bank Park.
Phillies vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, April 28, 2022
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Phillies vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Phillies' .261 batting average is third-best in the league.
- The Phillies score the fifth-most runs in baseball (89 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Phillies rank seventh in baseball with a .327 on-base percentage.
- The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .264 team batting average.
- The Rockies have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 79 (4.4 per game).
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.
Phillies Impact Players
- Bryce Harper has driven in the most runs for the Phillies with 13 runs batted in.
- Harper's home runs place him 32nd in baseball, and he is 12th in RBI.
- Castellanos is hitting .329 to lead the lineup.
- Castellanos is 32nd in home runs and 26th in RBI in the majors.
- Alec Bohm is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Jean Segura is hitting .259 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with seven and runs batted in with 18.
- In all of MLB, Cron ranks first in home runs and third in RBI.
- Connor Joe is batting .290 to lead Colorado, while adding four homers and seven runs batted in this season.
- Joe is currently 13th in homers and 106th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Blackmon has 17 hits this season and a slash line of .274/.328/.516.
- Randal Grichuk has 18 hits and an OBP of .426 to go with a slugging percentage of .562 this season.
Phillies and Rockies Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Brewers
L 5-3
Home
4/24/2022
Brewers
L 1-0
Home
4/25/2022
Rockies
W 8-2
Home
4/26/2022
Rockies
W 10-3
Home
4/27/2022
Rockies
W 7-3
Home
4/28/2022
Rockies
-
Home
4/29/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/30/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/1/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/3/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/4/2022
Rangers
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Tigers
W 3-2
Away
4/24/2022
Tigers
W 6-2
Away
4/25/2022
Phillies
L 8-2
Away
4/26/2022
Phillies
L 10-3
Away
4/27/2022
Phillies
L 7-3
Away
4/28/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/29/2022
Reds
-
Home
4/30/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/1/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/3/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/4/2022
Nationals
-
Home
