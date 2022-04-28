How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

Apr 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies will look to Charlie Blackmon for continued offensive production when they square off against Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, in the final game of a four-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, April 28, 2022

Thursday, April 28, 2022 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Phillies vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Phillies' .261 batting average is third-best in the league.

The Phillies score the fifth-most runs in baseball (89 total, 4.7 per game).

The Phillies rank seventh in baseball with a .327 on-base percentage.

The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .264 team batting average.

The Rockies have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 79 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper has driven in the most runs for the Phillies with 13 runs batted in.

Harper's home runs place him 32nd in baseball, and he is 12th in RBI.

Castellanos is hitting .329 to lead the lineup.

Castellanos is 32nd in home runs and 26th in RBI in the majors.

Alec Bohm is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run and six walks.

Jean Segura is hitting .259 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with seven and runs batted in with 18.

In all of MLB, Cron ranks first in home runs and third in RBI.

Connor Joe is batting .290 to lead Colorado, while adding four homers and seven runs batted in this season.

Joe is currently 13th in homers and 106th in RBI in the major leagues.

Blackmon has 17 hits this season and a slash line of .274/.328/.516.

Randal Grichuk has 18 hits and an OBP of .426 to go with a slugging percentage of .562 this season.

Phillies and Rockies Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/23/2022 Brewers L 5-3 Home 4/24/2022 Brewers L 1-0 Home 4/25/2022 Rockies W 8-2 Home 4/26/2022 Rockies W 10-3 Home 4/27/2022 Rockies W 7-3 Home 4/28/2022 Rockies - Home 4/29/2022 Mets - Away 4/30/2022 Mets - Away 5/1/2022 Mets - Away 5/3/2022 Rangers - Home 5/4/2022 Rangers - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/23/2022 Tigers W 3-2 Away 4/24/2022 Tigers W 6-2 Away 4/25/2022 Phillies L 8-2 Away 4/26/2022 Phillies L 10-3 Away 4/27/2022 Phillies L 7-3 Away 4/28/2022 Phillies - Away 4/29/2022 Reds - Home 4/30/2022 Reds - Home 5/1/2022 Reds - Home 5/3/2022 Nationals - Home 5/4/2022 Nationals - Home

