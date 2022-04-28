How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies will look to Charlie Blackmon for continued offensive production when they square off against Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, in the final game of a four-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Phillies' .261 batting average is third-best in the league.
  • The Phillies score the fifth-most runs in baseball (89 total, 4.7 per game).
  • The Phillies rank seventh in baseball with a .327 on-base percentage.
  • The Rockies rank second in MLB with a .264 team batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 79 (4.4 per game).
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper has driven in the most runs for the Phillies with 13 runs batted in.
  • Harper's home runs place him 32nd in baseball, and he is 12th in RBI.
  • Castellanos is hitting .329 to lead the lineup.
  • Castellanos is 32nd in home runs and 26th in RBI in the majors.
  • Alec Bohm is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run and six walks.
  • Jean Segura is hitting .259 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with seven and runs batted in with 18.
  • In all of MLB, Cron ranks first in home runs and third in RBI.
  • Connor Joe is batting .290 to lead Colorado, while adding four homers and seven runs batted in this season.
  • Joe is currently 13th in homers and 106th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Blackmon has 17 hits this season and a slash line of .274/.328/.516.
  • Randal Grichuk has 18 hits and an OBP of .426 to go with a slugging percentage of .562 this season.

Phillies and Rockies Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

Brewers

L 5-3

Home

4/24/2022

Brewers

L 1-0

Home

4/25/2022

Rockies

W 8-2

Home

4/26/2022

Rockies

W 10-3

Home

4/27/2022

Rockies

W 7-3

Home

4/28/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/29/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/30/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/1/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/3/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/4/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

Tigers

W 3-2

Away

4/24/2022

Tigers

W 6-2

Away

4/25/2022

Phillies

L 8-2

Away

4/26/2022

Phillies

L 10-3

Away

4/27/2022

Phillies

L 7-3

Away

4/28/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/29/2022

Reds

-

Home

4/30/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/1/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/3/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/4/2022

Nationals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
28
2022

Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
1:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

hockey fans
Hockey

Sweden vs. Germany Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs33 minutes ago
Beach Volleyball
College Beach Volleyball

UCLA vs. Stanford Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown48 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after hitting an RBI-double against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Mariners vs. Rays Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs53 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after hitting an RBI-double against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after hitting an RBI-double against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies center fielder Sam Hilliard (22) Colorado Rockies center fielder Yonathan Daza (2) and Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) celebrate the win over the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Rockies vs. Phillies Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs58 minutes ago
Apr 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff58 minutes ago
Apr 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff58 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) hits a single to drive in 2 runs in the eighth inning during game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy