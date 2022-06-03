How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/3/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 28, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) puts the cowboy hat on center fielder Mike Trout (27) after hitting a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Nicholas Castellanos and Taylor Ward will be among the star attractions when the Philadelphia Phillies face the Los Angeles Angels on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, June 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Phillies vs. Angels Batting Stats

  • The Phillies are eighth in the league with a .245 batting average.
  • The Phillies have the No. 10 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (230 total runs).
  • The Phillies rank 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .310.
  • The Angels have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.
  • The Angels have scored 238 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Angels have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

  • The Phillies are lead in runs batted in by Bryce Harper with a mark of 32, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .303.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Harper is 21st in homers and 14th in RBI.
  • Castellanos has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks while batting .256.
  • Castellanos ranks 49th in home runs and 31st in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Kyle Schwarber has 12 home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Rhys Hoskins has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks while batting .222.

Angels Impact Players

  • Mike Trout leads Los Angeles in batting average (.292) and home runs (13) this season, while also chipping in with 28 RBI.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Trout's home run total is fifth and his RBI tally ranks 31st.
  • Ward has 43 hits and an OBP of .445 to go with a slugging percentage of .651 this season.
  • Ward is 21st among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 39th in RBI.
  • Shohei Ohtani is among the top hitters for Los Angeles with a .234 average, 11 homers and 32 RBI.
  • Jared Walsh has 45 hits and an OBP of .306 to go with a slugging percentage of .469 this season.

Phillies and Angels Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

Mets

L 8-2

Away

5/29/2022

Mets

L 5-4

Away

5/30/2022

Giants

L 5-4

Home

5/31/2022

Giants

L 7-4

Home

6/1/2022

Giants

W 6-5

Home

6/3/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/4/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/5/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/7/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/8/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/9/2022

Brewers

-

Away

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

Blue Jays

L 6-5

Home

5/29/2022

Blue Jays

L 11-10

Home

5/31/2022

Yankees

L 9-1

Away

6/2/2022

Yankees

L 6-1

Away

6/2/2022

Yankees

L 2-1

Away

6/3/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/4/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/5/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/6/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/7/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/8/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
3
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Regional restrictions apply.

