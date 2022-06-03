How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/3/2022

May 28, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) puts the cowboy hat on center fielder Mike Trout (27) after hitting a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Nicholas Castellanos and Taylor Ward will be among the star attractions when the Philadelphia Phillies face the Los Angeles Angels on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 3, 2022

Friday, June 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Phillies vs. Angels Batting Stats

The Phillies are eighth in the league with a .245 batting average.

The Phillies have the No. 10 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (230 total runs).

The Phillies rank 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .310.

The Angels have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.

The Angels have scored 238 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Angels have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

The Phillies are lead in runs batted in by Bryce Harper with a mark of 32, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .303.

Among all hitters in MLB, Harper is 21st in homers and 14th in RBI.

Castellanos has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks while batting .256.

Castellanos ranks 49th in home runs and 31st in RBI among MLB hitters this year.

Kyle Schwarber has 12 home runs, best in the lineup.

Rhys Hoskins has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks while batting .222.

Angels Impact Players

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles in batting average (.292) and home runs (13) this season, while also chipping in with 28 RBI.

Among all batters in the majors, Trout's home run total is fifth and his RBI tally ranks 31st.

Ward has 43 hits and an OBP of .445 to go with a slugging percentage of .651 this season.

Ward is 21st among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 39th in RBI.

Shohei Ohtani is among the top hitters for Los Angeles with a .234 average, 11 homers and 32 RBI.

Jared Walsh has 45 hits and an OBP of .306 to go with a slugging percentage of .469 this season.

Phillies and Angels Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/28/2022 Mets L 8-2 Away 5/29/2022 Mets L 5-4 Away 5/30/2022 Giants L 5-4 Home 5/31/2022 Giants L 7-4 Home 6/1/2022 Giants W 6-5 Home 6/3/2022 Angels - Home 6/4/2022 Angels - Home 6/5/2022 Angels - Home 6/7/2022 Brewers - Away 6/8/2022 Brewers - Away 6/9/2022 Brewers - Away

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/28/2022 Blue Jays L 6-5 Home 5/29/2022 Blue Jays L 11-10 Home 5/31/2022 Yankees L 9-1 Away 6/2/2022 Yankees L 6-1 Away 6/2/2022 Yankees L 2-1 Away 6/3/2022 Phillies - Away 6/4/2022 Phillies - Away 6/5/2022 Phillies - Away 6/6/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/7/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/8/2022 Red Sox - Home

Regional restrictions apply.