How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 28, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) puts the cowboy hat on center fielder Mike Trout (27) after hitting a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Phillies vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Phillies vs. Angels Batting Stats

  • The Phillies have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.246).
  • The Phillies score the ninth-most runs in baseball (240 total, 4.6 per game).
  • The Phillies rank 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .311.
  • The Angels have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.
  • The Angels have scored 238 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Angels have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper has put up a team-best batting average of .308 and leads the Phillies in runs batted in with a mark of 36.
  • In all of baseball, Harper ranks 12th in home runs and 10th in RBI.
  • Schwarber has launched a team-high 14 home runs.
  • Schwarber is fourth in homers and 38th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks while hitting .251.
  • Rhys Hoskins has nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks while batting .223.

Angels Impact Players

  • Trout is batting .285 this season with 13 home runs, both rank first among Los Angeles hitters.
  • Trout's home run total puts him eighth in the majors, and he ranks 32nd in RBI.
  • Taylor Ward is batting .333 with an OBP of .443 and a slugging percentage of .644 this season.
  • Overall, Ward ranks 23rd in home runs and 47th in RBI this year.
  • Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in runs batted in (32) this season. He has a .230 batting average and a .440 slugging percentage.
  • Jared Walsh has collected 46 hits this season and has an OBP of .305. He's slugging .464 on the year.

Phillies and Angels Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/29/2022

Mets

L 5-4

Away

5/30/2022

Giants

L 5-4

Home

5/31/2022

Giants

L 7-4

Home

6/1/2022

Giants

W 6-5

Home

6/3/2022

Angels

W 10-0

Home

6/4/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/5/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/7/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/8/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/9/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/10/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/29/2022

Blue Jays

L 11-10

Home

5/31/2022

Yankees

L 9-1

Away

6/2/2022

Yankees

L 6-1

Away

6/2/2022

Yankees

L 2-1

Away

6/3/2022

Phillies

L 10-0

Away

6/4/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/5/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/6/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/7/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/8/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/9/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
4
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
