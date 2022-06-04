How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

May 28, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) puts the cowboy hat on center fielder Mike Trout (27) after hitting a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Phillies vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022

Saturday, June 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

FOX (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Phillies vs. Angels Batting Stats

The Phillies have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.246).

The Phillies score the ninth-most runs in baseball (240 total, 4.6 per game).

The Phillies rank 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .311.

The Angels have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

The Angels have scored 238 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Angels have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper has put up a team-best batting average of .308 and leads the Phillies in runs batted in with a mark of 36.

In all of baseball, Harper ranks 12th in home runs and 10th in RBI.

Schwarber has launched a team-high 14 home runs.

Schwarber is fourth in homers and 38th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.

Nicholas Castellanos has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks while hitting .251.

Rhys Hoskins has nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks while batting .223.

Angels Impact Players

Trout is batting .285 this season with 13 home runs, both rank first among Los Angeles hitters.

Trout's home run total puts him eighth in the majors, and he ranks 32nd in RBI.

Taylor Ward is batting .333 with an OBP of .443 and a slugging percentage of .644 this season.

Overall, Ward ranks 23rd in home runs and 47th in RBI this year.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in runs batted in (32) this season. He has a .230 batting average and a .440 slugging percentage.

Jared Walsh has collected 46 hits this season and has an OBP of .305. He's slugging .464 on the year.

Phillies and Angels Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/29/2022 Mets L 5-4 Away 5/30/2022 Giants L 5-4 Home 5/31/2022 Giants L 7-4 Home 6/1/2022 Giants W 6-5 Home 6/3/2022 Angels W 10-0 Home 6/4/2022 Angels - Home 6/5/2022 Angels - Home 6/7/2022 Brewers - Away 6/8/2022 Brewers - Away 6/9/2022 Brewers - Away 6/10/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

Angels

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/29/2022 Blue Jays L 11-10 Home 5/31/2022 Yankees L 9-1 Away 6/2/2022 Yankees L 6-1 Away 6/2/2022 Yankees L 2-1 Away 6/3/2022 Phillies L 10-0 Away 6/4/2022 Phillies - Away 6/5/2022 Phillies - Away 6/6/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/7/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/8/2022 Red Sox - Home 6/9/2022 Red Sox - Home

Regional restrictions apply.