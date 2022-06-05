How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 29, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) puts the home run cowboy hat on right fielder Taylor Ward (3) as he enters the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

J.T. Realmuto and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels at Citizens Bank Park in the final of a three-game series, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Phillies vs. Angels Batting Stats

  • The Phillies are eighth in the league with a .246 batting average.
  • The Phillies have the No. 7 offense in baseball scoring 4.7 runs per game (247 total runs).
  • The Phillies' .313 on-base percentage ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Angels have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
  • The Angels have scored 240 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Angels have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper has a team-leading batting average of .304 and paces the Phillies in runs batted in with a mark of 36.
  • In all of MLB, Harper ranks 13th in home runs and 11th in RBI.
  • Kyle Schwarber's 14 home runs are a team-high total.
  • Schwarber is fifth in home runs and 47th in RBI so far this year.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is batting .248 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks.
  • Rhys Hoskins has nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks while hitting .218.

Angels Impact Players

  • Trout is batting .278 this season with 13 home runs, both rank first among Los Angeles hitters.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Trout's home run total is 10th and his RBI tally is 38th.
  • Taylor Ward has collected 44 hits this season and has an OBP of .443. He's slugging .644 on the year.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Ward ranks 24th in home runs and 52nd in RBI.
  • Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in RBI with 32 while batting .233 with 11 home runs.
  • Jared Walsh is batting .257 with an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .471 this season.

Phillies and Angels Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/30/2022

Giants

L 5-4

Home

5/31/2022

Giants

L 7-4

Home

6/1/2022

Giants

W 6-5

Home

6/3/2022

Angels

W 10-0

Home

6/4/2022

Angels

W 7-2

Home

6/5/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/7/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/8/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/9/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/10/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/11/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Angels

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/31/2022

Yankees

L 9-1

Away

6/2/2022

Yankees

L 6-1

Away

6/2/2022

Yankees

L 2-1

Away

6/3/2022

Phillies

L 10-0

Away

6/4/2022

Phillies

L 7-2

Away

6/5/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/6/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/7/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/8/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/9/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

6/10/2022

Mets

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Los Angeles Angels at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)


