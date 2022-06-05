How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
J.T. Realmuto and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels at Citizens Bank Park in the final of a three-game series, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Phillies vs. Angels Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies vs. Angels Batting Stats
- The Phillies are eighth in the league with a .246 batting average.
- The Phillies have the No. 7 offense in baseball scoring 4.7 runs per game (247 total runs).
- The Phillies' .313 on-base percentage ranks 15th in the league.
- The Angels have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- The Angels have scored 240 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).
Phillies Impact Players
- Bryce Harper has a team-leading batting average of .304 and paces the Phillies in runs batted in with a mark of 36.
- In all of MLB, Harper ranks 13th in home runs and 11th in RBI.
- Kyle Schwarber's 14 home runs are a team-high total.
- Schwarber is fifth in home runs and 47th in RBI so far this year.
- Nicholas Castellanos is batting .248 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks.
- Rhys Hoskins has nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks while hitting .218.
Angels Impact Players
- Trout is batting .278 this season with 13 home runs, both rank first among Los Angeles hitters.
- Among all batters in MLB, Trout's home run total is 10th and his RBI tally is 38th.
- Taylor Ward has collected 44 hits this season and has an OBP of .443. He's slugging .644 on the year.
- Among all MLB hitters, Ward ranks 24th in home runs and 52nd in RBI.
- Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in RBI with 32 while batting .233 with 11 home runs.
- Jared Walsh is batting .257 with an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .471 this season.
Phillies and Angels Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/30/2022
Giants
L 5-4
Home
5/31/2022
Giants
L 7-4
Home
6/1/2022
Giants
W 6-5
Home
6/3/2022
Angels
W 10-0
Home
6/4/2022
Angels
W 7-2
Home
6/5/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/7/2022
Brewers
-
Away
6/8/2022
Brewers
-
Away
6/9/2022
Brewers
-
Away
6/10/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/11/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
Angels
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/31/2022
Yankees
L 9-1
Away
6/2/2022
Yankees
L 6-1
Away
6/2/2022
Yankees
L 2-1
Away
6/3/2022
Phillies
L 10-0
Away
6/4/2022
Phillies
L 7-2
Away
6/5/2022
Phillies
-
Away
6/6/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
6/7/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
6/8/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
6/9/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
6/10/2022
Mets
-
Home
