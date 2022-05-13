How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/12/2022

May 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) and Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrate at home plate after Hoskins hit a grand slam against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and Jean Segura hit the field in the first game of a four-game series against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers, on Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, May 12, 2022

Thursday, May 12, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Dodgers vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Dodgers' .238 batting average is ninth-best in MLB.

The Dodgers have the No. 4 offense in MLB play scoring 5.1 runs per game (149 total runs).

The Dodgers are third in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.

The Phillies have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

The Phillies have scored the seventh-most runs in the league this season with 139.

The Phillies have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freeman paces the Dodgers with a team-high batting average of .315.

Including all hitters in MLB, Freeman's home runs place him 83rd, and his RBI tally ranks him 88th.

Mookie Betts' five home runs pace his team.

Betts ranks 33rd in homers and 88th in RBI in the big leagues.

Trea Turner has collected a team-high 22 runs batted in.

Max Muncy is hitting .138 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 25 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper is batting .269 for Philadelphia with a team-high 19 RBI.

Harper ranks 22nd in home runs and 25th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Nicholas Castellanos is batting .300 with an OBP of .366 and a slugging percentage of .509 this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Castellanos ranks 33rd in homers and 33rd in RBI.

Segura is slashing .299/.364/.474 this season for the Phillies.

Rhys Hoskins is batting .222 with an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .444 this season.

Dodgers and Phillies Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/7/2022 Cubs W 6-2 Away 5/8/2022 Cubs W 7-1 Away 5/9/2022 Pirates L 5-1 Away 5/10/2022 Pirates W 11-1 Away 5/11/2022 Pirates L 5-3 Away 5/12/2022 Phillies - Home 5/13/2022 Phillies - Home 5/14/2022 Phillies - Home 5/15/2022 Phillies - Home 5/16/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/8/2022 Mets W 3-2 Home 5/8/2022 Mets L 6-1 Home 5/9/2022 Mariners W 9-0 Away 5/10/2022 Mariners L 5-4 Away 5/11/2022 Mariners W 4-2 Away 5/12/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/13/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/14/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/15/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/17/2022 Padres - Home 5/18/2022 Padres - Home

