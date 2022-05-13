How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/12/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Phillies and Jean Segura hit the field in the first game of a four-game series against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers, on Thursday at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, May 12, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Dodgers vs. Phillies Batting Stats
- The Dodgers' .238 batting average is ninth-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the No. 4 offense in MLB play scoring 5.1 runs per game (149 total runs).
- The Dodgers are third in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.
- The Phillies have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.
- The Phillies have scored the seventh-most runs in the league this season with 139.
- The Phillies have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freeman paces the Dodgers with a team-high batting average of .315.
- Including all hitters in MLB, Freeman's home runs place him 83rd, and his RBI tally ranks him 88th.
- Mookie Betts' five home runs pace his team.
- Betts ranks 33rd in homers and 88th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Trea Turner has collected a team-high 22 runs batted in.
- Max Muncy is hitting .138 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 25 walks.
Phillies Impact Players
- Bryce Harper is batting .269 for Philadelphia with a team-high 19 RBI.
- Harper ranks 22nd in home runs and 25th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Nicholas Castellanos is batting .300 with an OBP of .366 and a slugging percentage of .509 this season.
- Among all MLB hitters, Castellanos ranks 33rd in homers and 33rd in RBI.
- Segura is slashing .299/.364/.474 this season for the Phillies.
- Rhys Hoskins is batting .222 with an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .444 this season.
Dodgers and Phillies Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
Cubs
W 6-2
Away
5/8/2022
Cubs
W 7-1
Away
5/9/2022
Pirates
L 5-1
Away
5/10/2022
Pirates
W 11-1
Away
5/11/2022
Pirates
L 5-3
Away
5/12/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/13/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/14/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/15/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/16/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/17/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/8/2022
Mets
W 3-2
Home
5/8/2022
Mets
L 6-1
Home
5/9/2022
Mariners
W 9-0
Away
5/10/2022
Mariners
L 5-4
Away
5/11/2022
Mariners
W 4-2
Away
5/12/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/13/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/14/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/15/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/17/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/18/2022
Padres
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
12
2022
Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers
TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)