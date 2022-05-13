How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/12/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Philadelphia Phillies and Jean Segura hit the field in the first game of a four-game series against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers, on Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers' .238 batting average is ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have the No. 4 offense in MLB play scoring 5.1 runs per game (149 total runs).
  • The Dodgers are third in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.
  • The Phillies have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.
  • The Phillies have scored the seventh-most runs in the league this season with 139.
  • The Phillies have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freeman paces the Dodgers with a team-high batting average of .315.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Freeman's home runs place him 83rd, and his RBI tally ranks him 88th.
  • Mookie Betts' five home runs pace his team.
  • Betts ranks 33rd in homers and 88th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Trea Turner has collected a team-high 22 runs batted in.
  • Max Muncy is hitting .138 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 25 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper is batting .269 for Philadelphia with a team-high 19 RBI.
  • Harper ranks 22nd in home runs and 25th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is batting .300 with an OBP of .366 and a slugging percentage of .509 this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Castellanos ranks 33rd in homers and 33rd in RBI.
  • Segura is slashing .299/.364/.474 this season for the Phillies.
  • Rhys Hoskins is batting .222 with an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .444 this season.

Dodgers and Phillies Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Cubs

W 6-2

Away

5/8/2022

Cubs

W 7-1

Away

5/9/2022

Pirates

L 5-1

Away

5/10/2022

Pirates

W 11-1

Away

5/11/2022

Pirates

L 5-3

Away

5/12/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/13/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/14/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/15/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/16/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/17/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Mets

W 3-2

Home

5/8/2022

Mets

L 6-1

Home

5/9/2022

Mariners

W 9-0

Away

5/10/2022

Mariners

L 5-4

Away

5/11/2022

Mariners

W 4-2

Away

5/12/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/13/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/14/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/15/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/17/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/18/2022

Padres

-

Home

How To Watch

May
12
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: MLB Network
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Time
10:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
