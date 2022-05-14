How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies play on Friday at 10:10 PM ET. Mookie Betts and Bryce Harper have been on a tear in recent games for their respective clubs.
Dodgers vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, May 13, 2022
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Dodgers vs. Phillies Batting Stats
- The Dodgers' .241 batting average is eighth-best in the league.
- The Dodgers have the No. 3 offense in baseball scoring 5.2 runs per game (156 total runs).
- The Dodgers' .327 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.
- The Phillies have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.
- The Phillies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking sixth with 148 total runs this season.
- The Phillies have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Freddie Freeman paces the Dodgers with a team-leading batting average of .310.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Freeman ranks 84th in homers and 89th in RBI.
- Betts has shown his power as he paces his team with five home runs.
- Betts ranks 33rd in home runs and 89th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Trea Turner leads the Dodgers with 22 runs batted in.
- Max Muncy is batting .144 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 27 walks.
Phillies Impact Players
- Harper leads Philadelphia in home runs (seven) and runs batted in (22) this season while batting .276.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Harper is 12th in home runs and 13th in RBI.
- Jean Segura has 31 hits and an OBP of .369 to go with a slugging percentage of .485 this season.
- Segura is 33rd among all batters in the big leagues in home runs, and 120th in RBI.
- Nicholas Castellanos has 33 hits this season and a slash line of .287/.352/.487.
- Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia with a batting average of .309. He's also hit two home runs with 14 RBI.
Dodgers and Phillies Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/8/2022
Cubs
W 7-1
Away
5/9/2022
Pirates
L 5-1
Away
5/10/2022
Pirates
W 11-1
Away
5/11/2022
Pirates
L 5-3
Away
5/12/2022
Phillies
L 9-7
Home
5/13/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/14/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/15/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/16/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/17/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/17/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/8/2022
Mets
L 6-1
Home
5/9/2022
Mariners
W 9-0
Away
5/10/2022
Mariners
L 5-4
Away
5/11/2022
Mariners
W 4-2
Away
5/12/2022
Dodgers
W 9-7
Away
5/13/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/14/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/15/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
5/17/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/18/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/19/2022
Padres
-
Home
