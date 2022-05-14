How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

May 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) rounds third base after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies play on Friday at 10:10 PM ET. Mookie Betts and Bryce Harper have been on a tear in recent games for their respective clubs.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, May 13, 2022

Friday, May 13, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Dodgers vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Dodgers' .241 batting average is eighth-best in the league.

The Dodgers have the No. 3 offense in baseball scoring 5.2 runs per game (156 total runs).

The Dodgers' .327 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.

The Phillies have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.

The Phillies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking sixth with 148 total runs this season.

The Phillies have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freddie Freeman paces the Dodgers with a team-leading batting average of .310.

Among all hitters in the majors, Freeman ranks 84th in homers and 89th in RBI.

Betts has shown his power as he paces his team with five home runs.

Betts ranks 33rd in home runs and 89th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Trea Turner leads the Dodgers with 22 runs batted in.

Max Muncy is batting .144 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 27 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

Harper leads Philadelphia in home runs (seven) and runs batted in (22) this season while batting .276.

Among all hitters in the majors, Harper is 12th in home runs and 13th in RBI.

Jean Segura has 31 hits and an OBP of .369 to go with a slugging percentage of .485 this season.

Segura is 33rd among all batters in the big leagues in home runs, and 120th in RBI.

Nicholas Castellanos has 33 hits this season and a slash line of .287/.352/.487.

Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia with a batting average of .309. He's also hit two home runs with 14 RBI.

Dodgers and Phillies Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/8/2022 Cubs W 7-1 Away 5/9/2022 Pirates L 5-1 Away 5/10/2022 Pirates W 11-1 Away 5/11/2022 Pirates L 5-3 Away 5/12/2022 Phillies L 9-7 Home 5/13/2022 Phillies - Home 5/14/2022 Phillies - Home 5/15/2022 Phillies - Home 5/16/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/8/2022 Mets L 6-1 Home 5/9/2022 Mariners W 9-0 Away 5/10/2022 Mariners L 5-4 Away 5/11/2022 Mariners W 4-2 Away 5/12/2022 Dodgers W 9-7 Away 5/13/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/14/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/15/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/17/2022 Padres - Home 5/18/2022 Padres - Home 5/19/2022 Padres - Home

