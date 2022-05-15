How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

May 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (left) scores a run past Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) in the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Urias and Ranger Suarez are the projected starters when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies face off on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Saturday, May 14, 2022 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Dodgers vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Dodgers are ninth in MLB with a .243 batting average.

The Dodgers score the most runs in baseball (166 total, 5.4 per game).

The Dodgers rank second in the league with an on-base percentage of .329.

The Phillies' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

The Phillies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fifth with 160 total runs this season.

The Phillies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .319.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freddie Freeman leads the team in batting average with a mark of .310.

Freeman is 96th in home runs and 101st in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Mookie Betts has a team-best five home runs.

Betts is 34th in home runs and 87th in RBI in the big leagues.

Trea Turner paces the Dodgers with 23 runs batted in.

Justin Turner has racked up a team-leading 23 runs batted in.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in home runs (eight) and runs batted in (24) this season while batting .291.

In all of MLB, Harper is eighth in home runs and eighth in RBI.

Nicholas Castellanos has collected 35 hits this season and has an OBP of .351. He's slugging .488 on the year.

Castellanos is 34th in home runs and 20th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Jean Segura has collected 31 base hits, an OBP of .369 and a slugging percentage of .485 this season.

Kyle Schwarber's eight home runs are most among Philadelphia batters. He's driven in 20 runs this season while slugging .431.

Dodgers and Phillies Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/9/2022 Pirates L 5-1 Away 5/10/2022 Pirates W 11-1 Away 5/11/2022 Pirates L 5-3 Away 5/12/2022 Phillies L 9-7 Home 5/13/2022 Phillies L 12-10 Home 5/14/2022 Phillies - Home 5/15/2022 Phillies - Home 5/16/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/18/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/9/2022 Mariners W 9-0 Away 5/10/2022 Mariners L 5-4 Away 5/11/2022 Mariners W 4-2 Away 5/12/2022 Dodgers W 9-7 Away 5/13/2022 Dodgers W 12-10 Away 5/14/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/15/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/17/2022 Padres - Home 5/18/2022 Padres - Home 5/19/2022 Padres - Home 5/20/2022 Dodgers - Home

