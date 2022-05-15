How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) makes a running catch on a ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (not pictured) in the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to Justin Turner for continued offensive production when they hit the field against Jean Segura and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Dodgers vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers are ninth in the league with a .241 batting average.
  • The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in MLB action scoring 5.3 runs per game (169 total runs).
  • The Dodgers rank third in baseball with a .327 on-base percentage.
  • The Phillies' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
  • The Phillies have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 168.
  • The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .303 batting average.
  • In all of MLB, Freeman is 97th in homers and 108th in RBI.
  • Mookie Betts has shown off his power as he paces his team with six home runs.
  • Betts is 25th in homers in the majors and 69th in RBI.
  • Trea Turner has a team-best 23 runs batted in.
  • Justin Turner has driven in a team-leading 23 runs batted in.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper is batting .305 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 27 RBI.
  • In all of the major leagues, Harper ranks fifth in home runs and fourth in RBI.
  • Segura has collected 32 hits this season and has an OBP of .365. He's slugging .505 on the year.
  • Segura ranks 25th in homers and 95th in RBI among all MLB batters this season.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has 36 hits this season and a slash line of .288/.348/.480.
  • Kyle Schwarber's nine home runs are most among Philadelphia batters. He's driven in 21 runs this season while slugging .450.

Dodgers and Phillies Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/10/2022

Pirates

W 11-1

Away

5/11/2022

Pirates

L 5-3

Away

5/12/2022

Phillies

L 9-7

Home

5/13/2022

Phillies

L 12-10

Home

5/14/2022

Phillies

L 8-3

Home

5/15/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/16/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/17/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/17/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/18/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/20/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/10/2022

Mariners

L 5-4

Away

5/11/2022

Mariners

W 4-2

Away

5/12/2022

Dodgers

W 9-7

Away

5/13/2022

Dodgers

W 12-10

Away

5/14/2022

Dodgers

W 8-3

Away

5/15/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/17/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/18/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/19/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/20/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/21/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
