How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

May 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) makes a running catch on a ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (not pictured) in the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to Justin Turner for continued offensive production when they hit the field against Jean Segura and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Dodgers vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Dodgers are ninth in the league with a .241 batting average.

The Dodgers have the No. 2 offense in MLB action scoring 5.3 runs per game (169 total runs).

The Dodgers rank third in baseball with a .327 on-base percentage.

The Phillies' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

The Phillies have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 168.

The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Dodgers Impact Players

Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .303 batting average.

In all of MLB, Freeman is 97th in homers and 108th in RBI.

Mookie Betts has shown off his power as he paces his team with six home runs.

Betts is 25th in homers in the majors and 69th in RBI.

Trea Turner has a team-best 23 runs batted in.

Justin Turner has driven in a team-leading 23 runs batted in.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper is batting .305 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 27 RBI.

In all of the major leagues, Harper ranks fifth in home runs and fourth in RBI.

Segura has collected 32 hits this season and has an OBP of .365. He's slugging .505 on the year.

Segura ranks 25th in homers and 95th in RBI among all MLB batters this season.

Nicholas Castellanos has 36 hits this season and a slash line of .288/.348/.480.

Kyle Schwarber's nine home runs are most among Philadelphia batters. He's driven in 21 runs this season while slugging .450.

Dodgers and Phillies Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/10/2022 Pirates W 11-1 Away 5/11/2022 Pirates L 5-3 Away 5/12/2022 Phillies L 9-7 Home 5/13/2022 Phillies L 12-10 Home 5/14/2022 Phillies L 8-3 Home 5/15/2022 Phillies - Home 5/16/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/18/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/20/2022 Phillies - Away

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/10/2022 Mariners L 5-4 Away 5/11/2022 Mariners W 4-2 Away 5/12/2022 Dodgers W 9-7 Away 5/13/2022 Dodgers W 12-10 Away 5/14/2022 Dodgers W 8-3 Away 5/15/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/17/2022 Padres - Home 5/18/2022 Padres - Home 5/19/2022 Padres - Home 5/20/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/21/2022 Dodgers - Home

