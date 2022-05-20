How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) reacts during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Urias takes the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday against Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at Citizens Bank Park.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, May 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.245).
  • The Dodgers have the most productive offense in MLB play scoring 5.5 runs per game (203 total runs).
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with a .331 on-base percentage.
  • The Phillies have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
  • The Phillies have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 175.
  • The Phillies have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Mookie Betts has swatted a team- leading eight long balls.
  • Among all major league hitters, Betts is 63rd in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
  • Freddie Freeman's .312 batting average is a team-high mark.
  • Freeman is 118th in home runs in MLB and 61st in RBI.
  • Trea Turner leads the Dodgers with 28 runs batted in.
  • Justin Turner has driven in the most runs for the Dodgers with 28 runs batted in.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Harper leads Philadelphia in home runs with nine, runs batted in with 27 and his batting average of .305 is also best on his team.
  • Harper is ninth in home runs and 11th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Jean Segura has 35 hits and an OBP of .349 to go with a slugging percentage of .471 this season.
  • Segura is currently 40th in home runs and 117th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has 38 hits this season and a slash line of .271/.335/.443.
  • Rhys Hoskins has 33 hits and an OBP of .316 to go with a slugging percentage of .457 this season.

Dodgers and Phillies Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/15/2022

Phillies

W 5-4

Home

5/16/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-4

Home

5/17/2022

Diamondbacks

W 7-6

Home

5/17/2022

Diamondbacks

W 12-3

Home

5/18/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-3

Home

5/20/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/21/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/22/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/23/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/24/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/25/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/14/2022

Dodgers

W 8-3

Away

5/15/2022

Dodgers

L 5-4

Away

5/17/2022

Padres

L 3-0

Home

5/18/2022

Padres

W 3-0

Home

5/19/2022

Padres

L 2-0

Home

5/20/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/21/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/22/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/23/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/24/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/25/2022

Braves

-

Away

