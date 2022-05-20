How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) reacts during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Urias takes the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday against Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at Citizens Bank Park.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, May 20, 2022

Friday, May 20, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dodgers vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Dodgers have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.245).

The Dodgers have the most productive offense in MLB play scoring 5.5 runs per game (203 total runs).

The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Phillies have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

The Phillies have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 175.

The Phillies have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

Dodgers Impact Players

Mookie Betts has swatted a team- leading eight long balls.

Among all major league hitters, Betts is 63rd in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

Freddie Freeman's .312 batting average is a team-high mark.

Freeman is 118th in home runs in MLB and 61st in RBI.

Trea Turner leads the Dodgers with 28 runs batted in.

Justin Turner has driven in the most runs for the Dodgers with 28 runs batted in.

Phillies Impact Players

Harper leads Philadelphia in home runs with nine, runs batted in with 27 and his batting average of .305 is also best on his team.

Harper is ninth in home runs and 11th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Jean Segura has 35 hits and an OBP of .349 to go with a slugging percentage of .471 this season.

Segura is currently 40th in home runs and 117th in RBI in the major leagues.

Nicholas Castellanos has 38 hits this season and a slash line of .271/.335/.443.

Rhys Hoskins has 33 hits and an OBP of .316 to go with a slugging percentage of .457 this season.

Dodgers and Phillies Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/15/2022 Phillies W 5-4 Home 5/16/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-4 Home 5/17/2022 Diamondbacks W 7-6 Home 5/17/2022 Diamondbacks W 12-3 Home 5/18/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Home 5/20/2022 Phillies - Away 5/21/2022 Phillies - Away 5/22/2022 Phillies - Away 5/23/2022 Nationals - Away 5/24/2022 Nationals - Away 5/25/2022 Nationals - Away

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/14/2022 Dodgers W 8-3 Away 5/15/2022 Dodgers L 5-4 Away 5/17/2022 Padres L 3-0 Home 5/18/2022 Padres W 3-0 Home 5/19/2022 Padres L 2-0 Home 5/20/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/21/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/22/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/23/2022 Braves - Away 5/24/2022 Braves - Away 5/25/2022 Braves - Away

Regional restrictions apply.