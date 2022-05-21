How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Phillies and Rhys Hoskins will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman on Saturday at 6:05 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.
Phillies vs. Dodgers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies vs. Dodgers Batting Stats
- The Phillies rank third in MLB with a .250 batting average.
- The Phillies have the No. 9 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (176 total runs).
- The Phillies' .311 on-base percentage ranks 14th in baseball.
- The Dodgers' .246 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
- The Dodgers lead MLB with 207 runs scored this season.
- The Dodgers get on base at a .333 clip, best in the league.
Phillies Impact Players
- Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with nine home runs and 27 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .305.
- Harper's home runs place him 10th in the majors, and he is 11th in RBI.
- Jean Segura is hitting .293 with three doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
- Segura is 41st in home runs and 123rd in RBI so far this season.
- Hoskins is batting .234 with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks.
- Nicholas Castellanos has nine doubles, five home runs and 12 walks while batting .264.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Mookie Betts is batting .260 this season with a team-high eight home runs.
- In all of MLB, Betts is 18th in homers and 49th in RBI.
- Freeman is batting .322 to lead Los Angeles, while adding three homers and 21 runs batted in this season.
- Among all MLB hitters, Freeman ranks 121st in home runs and 35th in RBI.
- Trea Turner is among the top hitters for Los Angeles with a .283 average, two homers and 29 RBI.
- Justin Turner leads Los Angeles in runs batted in with 29 while batting .198 with four homers.
Phillies and Dodgers Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/15/2022
Dodgers
L 5-4
Away
5/17/2022
Padres
L 3-0
Home
5/18/2022
Padres
W 3-0
Home
5/19/2022
Padres
L 2-0
Home
5/20/2022
Dodgers
L 4-1
Home
5/21/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/22/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/23/2022
Braves
-
Away
5/24/2022
Braves
-
Away
5/25/2022
Braves
-
Away
5/26/2022
Braves
-
Away
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/16/2022
Diamondbacks
W 5-4
Home
5/17/2022
Diamondbacks
W 7-6
Home
5/17/2022
Diamondbacks
W 12-3
Home
5/18/2022
Diamondbacks
W 5-3
Home
5/20/2022
Phillies
W 4-1
Away
5/21/2022
Phillies
-
Away
5/22/2022
Phillies
-
Away
5/23/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/24/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/25/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/26/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
