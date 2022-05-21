How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) reacts during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and Rhys Hoskins will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman on Saturday at 6:05 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies vs. Dodgers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Phillies vs. Dodgers Batting Stats

  • The Phillies rank third in MLB with a .250 batting average.
  • The Phillies have the No. 9 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (176 total runs).
  • The Phillies' .311 on-base percentage ranks 14th in baseball.
  • The Dodgers' .246 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
  • The Dodgers lead MLB with 207 runs scored this season.
  • The Dodgers get on base at a .333 clip, best in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with nine home runs and 27 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .305.
  • Harper's home runs place him 10th in the majors, and he is 11th in RBI.
  • Jean Segura is hitting .293 with three doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
  • Segura is 41st in home runs and 123rd in RBI so far this season.
  • Hoskins is batting .234 with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has nine doubles, five home runs and 12 walks while batting .264.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Mookie Betts is batting .260 this season with a team-high eight home runs.
  • In all of MLB, Betts is 18th in homers and 49th in RBI.
  • Freeman is batting .322 to lead Los Angeles, while adding three homers and 21 runs batted in this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Freeman ranks 121st in home runs and 35th in RBI.
  • Trea Turner is among the top hitters for Los Angeles with a .283 average, two homers and 29 RBI.
  • Justin Turner leads Los Angeles in runs batted in with 29 while batting .198 with four homers.

Phillies and Dodgers Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/15/2022

Dodgers

L 5-4

Away

5/17/2022

Padres

L 3-0

Home

5/18/2022

Padres

W 3-0

Home

5/19/2022

Padres

L 2-0

Home

5/20/2022

Dodgers

L 4-1

Home

5/21/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/22/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/23/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/24/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/25/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/26/2022

Braves

-

Away

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/16/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-4

Home

5/17/2022

Diamondbacks

W 7-6

Home

5/17/2022

Diamondbacks

W 12-3

Home

5/18/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-3

Home

5/20/2022

Phillies

W 4-1

Away

5/21/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/22/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/23/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/24/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/25/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/26/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
21
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Regional restrictions apply.

