Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 21, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper (3) bats against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Eflin takes the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.248).
  • The Dodgers are the top-scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.5 runs per game (214 total).
  • The Dodgers have a league-leading .334 on-base percentage.
  • The Phillies have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.
  • The Phillies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 180 total runs this season.
  • The Phillies have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with nine home runs.
  • Betts is 11th in homers and 25th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Freeman has a club-leading .311 batting average.
  • Freeman ranks 128th in homers and 40th in RBI so far this season.
  • Trea Turner paces the Dodgers with 29 runs batted in.
  • Justin Turner has racked up a team-leading 29 runs batted in.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in runs batted in with 27 while batting .304, which is also best on the team.
  • Harper's home run total puts him 11th in the majors, and he ranks 13th in RBI.
  • Jean Segura is batting .291 with an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .465 this season.
  • Among all MLB batters, Segura ranks 41st in home runs and 115th in RBI.
  • Rhys Hoskins has 34 hits this season and a slash line of .234/.313/.441.
  • Kyle Schwarber's 10 home runs are most among Philadelphia batters. He's driven in 22 runs this season while slugging .457.

Dodgers and Phillies Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/17/2022

Diamondbacks

W 7-6

Home

5/17/2022

Diamondbacks

W 12-3

Home

5/18/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-3

Home

5/20/2022

Phillies

W 4-1

Away

5/21/2022

Phillies

W 7-4

Away

5/22/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/23/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/24/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/25/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/26/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/27/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/17/2022

Padres

L 3-0

Home

5/18/2022

Padres

W 3-0

Home

5/19/2022

Padres

L 2-0

Home

5/20/2022

Dodgers

L 4-1

Home

5/21/2022

Dodgers

L 7-4

Home

5/22/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/23/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/24/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/25/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/26/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/27/2022

Mets

-

Away

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

