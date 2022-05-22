May 21, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper (3) bats against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Eflin takes the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022

Sunday, May 22, 2022 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dodgers vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Dodgers have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.248).

The Dodgers are the top-scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.5 runs per game (214 total).

The Dodgers have a league-leading .334 on-base percentage.

The Phillies have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.

The Phillies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 180 total runs this season.

The Phillies have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with nine home runs.

Betts is 11th in homers and 25th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Freeman has a club-leading .311 batting average.

Freeman ranks 128th in homers and 40th in RBI so far this season.

Trea Turner paces the Dodgers with 29 runs batted in.

Justin Turner has racked up a team-leading 29 runs batted in.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in runs batted in with 27 while batting .304, which is also best on the team.

Harper's home run total puts him 11th in the majors, and he ranks 13th in RBI.

Jean Segura is batting .291 with an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .465 this season.

Among all MLB batters, Segura ranks 41st in home runs and 115th in RBI.

Rhys Hoskins has 34 hits this season and a slash line of .234/.313/.441.

Kyle Schwarber's 10 home runs are most among Philadelphia batters. He's driven in 22 runs this season while slugging .457.

Dodgers and Phillies Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/17/2022 Diamondbacks W 7-6 Home 5/17/2022 Diamondbacks W 12-3 Home 5/18/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Home 5/20/2022 Phillies W 4-1 Away 5/21/2022 Phillies W 7-4 Away 5/22/2022 Phillies - Away 5/23/2022 Nationals - Away 5/24/2022 Nationals - Away 5/25/2022 Nationals - Away 5/26/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 5/27/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/17/2022 Padres L 3-0 Home 5/18/2022 Padres W 3-0 Home 5/19/2022 Padres L 2-0 Home 5/20/2022 Dodgers L 4-1 Home 5/21/2022 Dodgers L 7-4 Home 5/22/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/23/2022 Braves - Away 5/24/2022 Braves - Away 5/25/2022 Braves - Away 5/26/2022 Braves - Away 5/27/2022 Mets - Away

