Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies play the Miami Marlins on Thursday at loanDepot park. Sandy Alcantara will start for Miami, with first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, April 14, 2022

Thursday, April 14, 2022 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Marlins vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Marlins ranked 27th in MLB with a .233 batting average.

Last season the Marlins had the No. 29 offense in MLB play scoring 3.8 runs per game (623 total runs).

Last year the Marlins ranked 29th in baseball with a .298 on-base percentage.

The Phillies had a team batting average of .240 last season, which ranked 18th among MLB teams.

The Phillies scored 734 runs (4.5 per game) last season, which ranked 13th in MLB.

The Phillies had an on-base percentage of .318 last season, which ranked 13th in the league.

Marlins Impact Players

Avisail Garcia slugged 29 homers last season while driving in 86 runs.

Jesus Aguilar was a key run producer with a .261 average, 22 homers and 93 RBI.

Jorge Soler finished last season with 27 home runs, 70 RBI and a batting average of .223.

Miguel Rojas posted a .265 average with nine homers and 48 RBI.

Phillies Impact Players

Harper hit 35 home runs last season while also driving in 84 runs.

Nicholas Castellanos drove in 100 runs while batting .309 with 34 homers.

Jean Segura finished last season with 14 home runs, 58 RBI and a batting average of .290.

Kyle Schwarber collected 106 hits, posted an OBP of .374 and a .554 SLG.

Marlins and Phillies Schedules

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Giants L 6-5 Away 4/9/2022 Giants W 2-1 Away 4/10/2022 Giants L 3-2 Away 4/11/2022 Angels L 6-2 Away 4/12/2022 Angels L 4-3 Away 4/14/2022 Phillies - Home 4/15/2022 Phillies - Home 4/16/2022 Phillies - Home 4/17/2022 Phillies - Home 4/19/2022 Cardinals - Home 4/20/2022 Cardinals - Home

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/9/2022 Athletics W 4-2 Home 4/10/2022 Athletics L 4-1 Home 4/11/2022 Mets W 5-4 Home 4/12/2022 Mets L 2-0 Home 4/13/2022 Mets L 9-6 Home 4/14/2022 Marlins - Away 4/15/2022 Marlins - Away 4/16/2022 Marlins - Away 4/17/2022 Marlins - Away 4/18/2022 Rockies - Away 4/19/2022 Rockies - Away

