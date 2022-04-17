How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins will meet on Sunday at loanDepot park, at 1:40 PM ET, with Bryce Harper and Jesus Aguilar among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Phillies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Phillies vs. Marlins Batting Stats
- The Phillies' .240 batting average ranked 18th in MLB.
- Last season the Phillies scored the 13th-most runs in baseball (734 total, 4.5 per game).
- Last year the Phillies' .318 on-base percentage ranked 13th in the league.
- The Marlins had a team batting average of just .233 last season, which ranked 27th among MLB teams.
- The Marlins were among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 623 total runs (3.8 per game) last season.
- The Marlins had an on-base percentage of .298 last season, which ranked 29th in the league.
Phillies Impact Players
- Nicholas Castellanos leads the Phillies with two home runs and runs batted in, driving in five.
- Castellanos is 19th in homers and 45th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Rhys Hoskins is batting .292 with four doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Hoskins ranks 56th in home runs and 68th in RBI so far this year.
- J.T. Realmuto has racked up a team-best batting average of .360.
- Jean Segura has swatted a team- leading two home runs.
Marlins Impact Players
- Jesus Sanchez is batting .310 this season with two home runs, both tops among Miami hitters.
- Sanchez's home run total places him 19th in MLB, and he ranks 27th in RBI.
- Jazz Chisholm leads Miami in home runs (two) and runs batted in (seven) this season while batting .278.
- Among all major league hitters, Chisholm ranks 19th in homers and 15th in RBI.
- Joey Wendle has collected seven base hits, an OBP of .400 and a slugging percentage of .474 this season.
- Garrett Cooper is batting .280 with an OBP of .379 and a slugging percentage of .440 this season.
Phillies and Marlins Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/12/2022
Mets
L 2-0
Home
4/13/2022
Mets
L 9-6
Home
4/14/2022
Marlins
L 4-3
Away
4/15/2022
Marlins
L 7-1
Away
4/16/2022
Marlins
-
Away
4/17/2022
Marlins
-
Away
4/18/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/19/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/20/2022
Rockies
-
Away
4/22/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/23/2022
Brewers
-
Home
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/11/2022
Angels
L 6-2
Away
4/12/2022
Angels
L 4-3
Away
4/14/2022
Phillies
W 4-3
Home
4/15/2022
Phillies
W 7-1
Home
4/16/2022
Phillies
-
Home
4/17/2022
Phillies
-
Home
4/19/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
4/20/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
4/21/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
4/22/2022
Braves
-
Away
4/23/2022
Braves
-
Away
