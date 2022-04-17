How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

Apr 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates scoring a run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins will meet on Sunday at loanDepot park, at 1:40 PM ET, with Bryce Harper and Jesus Aguilar among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Phillies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Phillies vs. Marlins Batting Stats

The Phillies' .240 batting average ranked 18th in MLB.

Last season the Phillies scored the 13th-most runs in baseball (734 total, 4.5 per game).

Last year the Phillies' .318 on-base percentage ranked 13th in the league.

The Marlins had a team batting average of just .233 last season, which ranked 27th among MLB teams.

The Marlins were among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 623 total runs (3.8 per game) last season.

The Marlins had an on-base percentage of .298 last season, which ranked 29th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

Nicholas Castellanos leads the Phillies with two home runs and runs batted in, driving in five.

Castellanos is 19th in homers and 45th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Rhys Hoskins is batting .292 with four doubles, a home run and five walks.

Hoskins ranks 56th in home runs and 68th in RBI so far this year.

J.T. Realmuto has racked up a team-best batting average of .360.

Jean Segura has swatted a team- leading two home runs.

Marlins Impact Players

Jesus Sanchez is batting .310 this season with two home runs, both tops among Miami hitters.

Sanchez's home run total places him 19th in MLB, and he ranks 27th in RBI.

Jazz Chisholm leads Miami in home runs (two) and runs batted in (seven) this season while batting .278.

Among all major league hitters, Chisholm ranks 19th in homers and 15th in RBI.

Joey Wendle has collected seven base hits, an OBP of .400 and a slugging percentage of .474 this season.

Garrett Cooper is batting .280 with an OBP of .379 and a slugging percentage of .440 this season.

Phillies and Marlins Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/12/2022 Mets L 2-0 Home 4/13/2022 Mets L 9-6 Home 4/14/2022 Marlins L 4-3 Away 4/15/2022 Marlins L 7-1 Away 4/16/2022 Marlins - Away 4/17/2022 Marlins - Away 4/18/2022 Rockies - Away 4/19/2022 Rockies - Away 4/20/2022 Rockies - Away 4/22/2022 Brewers - Home 4/23/2022 Brewers - Home

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/11/2022 Angels L 6-2 Away 4/12/2022 Angels L 4-3 Away 4/14/2022 Phillies W 4-3 Home 4/15/2022 Phillies W 7-1 Home 4/16/2022 Phillies - Home 4/17/2022 Phillies - Home 4/19/2022 Cardinals - Home 4/20/2022 Cardinals - Home 4/21/2022 Cardinals - Home 4/22/2022 Braves - Away 4/23/2022 Braves - Away

