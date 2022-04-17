How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 4/17/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates scoring a run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins will meet on Sunday at loanDepot park, at 1:40 PM ET, with Bryce Harper and Jesus Aguilar among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Phillies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Phillies' .240 batting average ranked 18th in MLB.
  • Last season the Phillies scored the 13th-most runs in baseball (734 total, 4.5 per game).
  • Last year the Phillies' .318 on-base percentage ranked 13th in the league.
  • The Marlins had a team batting average of just .233 last season, which ranked 27th among MLB teams.
  • The Marlins were among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 623 total runs (3.8 per game) last season.
  • The Marlins had an on-base percentage of .298 last season, which ranked 29th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Nicholas Castellanos leads the Phillies with two home runs and runs batted in, driving in five.
  • Castellanos is 19th in homers and 45th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Rhys Hoskins is batting .292 with four doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Hoskins ranks 56th in home runs and 68th in RBI so far this year.
  • J.T. Realmuto has racked up a team-best batting average of .360.
  • Jean Segura has swatted a team- leading two home runs.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Jesus Sanchez is batting .310 this season with two home runs, both tops among Miami hitters.
  • Sanchez's home run total places him 19th in MLB, and he ranks 27th in RBI.
  • Jazz Chisholm leads Miami in home runs (two) and runs batted in (seven) this season while batting .278.
  • Among all major league hitters, Chisholm ranks 19th in homers and 15th in RBI.
  • Joey Wendle has collected seven base hits, an OBP of .400 and a slugging percentage of .474 this season.
  • Garrett Cooper is batting .280 with an OBP of .379 and a slugging percentage of .440 this season.

Phillies and Marlins Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/12/2022

Mets

L 2-0

Home

4/13/2022

Mets

L 9-6

Home

4/14/2022

Marlins

L 4-3

Away

4/15/2022

Marlins

L 7-1

Away

4/16/2022

Marlins

-

Away

4/17/2022

Marlins

-

Away

4/18/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/19/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/20/2022

Rockies

-

Away

4/22/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/23/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/11/2022

Angels

L 6-2

Away

4/12/2022

Angels

L 4-3

Away

4/14/2022

Phillies

W 4-3

Home

4/15/2022

Phillies

W 7-1

Home

4/16/2022

Phillies

-

Home

4/17/2022

Phillies

-

Home

4/19/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

4/20/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

4/21/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

4/22/2022

Braves

-

Away

4/23/2022

Braves

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
17
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Regional restrictions apply.

