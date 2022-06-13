How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Phillies versus Miami Marlins game on Monday at 7:05 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Bryce Harper and Nick Fortes.
Phillies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, June 13, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies vs. Marlins Batting Stats
- The Phillies have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.250).
- The Phillies have the No. 5 offense in MLB play scoring 4.8 runs per game (289 total runs).
- The Phillies are 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.
- The Marlins rank 14th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.
- The Marlins have scored the 16th-most runs in the league this season with 262 (4.5 per game).
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).
Phillies Impact Players
- Harper paces the Phillies with 45 runs batted in while racking up a team-best batting average of .316.
- Harper's home runs rank him 10th in baseball, and he ranks sixth in RBI.
- Kyle Schwarber has shown his power as he leads his team with 16 home runs.
- Schwarber is fifth in home runs and 29th in RBI in the majors.
- Rhys Hoskins is batting .232 with 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks.
- Nicholas Castellanos has 14 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .251.
Marlins Impact Players
- Jazz Chisholm leads Miami in home runs (12) and runs batted in (40) this season while batting .251.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Chisholm ranks 20th in homers and 13th in RBI.
- Jorge Soler leads Miami in home runs with 12 while driving in 29 runs and slugging .446.
- Among all major league hitters, Soler is 20th in home runs and 65th in RBI.
- Jesus Aguilar has collected 51 base hits, an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.
- Miguel Rojas has 36 hits and an OBP of .280 to go with a slugging percentage of .320 this season.
Phillies and Marlins Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/8/2022
Brewers
W 10-0
Away
6/9/2022
Brewers
W 8-3
Away
6/10/2022
Diamondbacks
W 7-5
Home
6/11/2022
Diamondbacks
W 4-0
Home
6/12/2022
Diamondbacks
L 13-1
Home
6/13/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/14/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/15/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/16/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/17/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/17/2022
Nationals
-
Away
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/8/2022
Nationals
W 2-1
Home
6/9/2022
Nationals
W 7-4
Home
6/10/2022
Astros
W 7-4
Away
6/11/2022
Astros
W 5-1
Away
6/12/2022
Astros
L 9-4
Away
6/13/2022
Phillies
-
Away
6/14/2022
Phillies
-
Away
6/15/2022
Phillies
-
Away
6/17/2022
Mets
-
Away
6/18/2022
Mets
-
Away
6/19/2022
Mets
-
Away
