How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrates with shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) after the Marlins defeated the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies versus Miami Marlins game on Monday at 7:05 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Bryce Harper and Nick Fortes.

Phillies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, June 13, 2022

Monday, June 13, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Phillies vs. Marlins Batting Stats

The Phillies have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.250).

The Phillies have the No. 5 offense in MLB play scoring 4.8 runs per game (289 total runs).

The Phillies are 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.

The Marlins rank 14th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.

The Marlins have scored the 16th-most runs in the league this season with 262 (4.5 per game).

The Marlins have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

Phillies Impact Players

Harper paces the Phillies with 45 runs batted in while racking up a team-best batting average of .316.

Harper's home runs rank him 10th in baseball, and he ranks sixth in RBI.

Kyle Schwarber has shown his power as he leads his team with 16 home runs.

Schwarber is fifth in home runs and 29th in RBI in the majors.

Rhys Hoskins is batting .232 with 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks.

Nicholas Castellanos has 14 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .251.

Marlins Impact Players

Jazz Chisholm leads Miami in home runs (12) and runs batted in (40) this season while batting .251.

Among all hitters in MLB, Chisholm ranks 20th in homers and 13th in RBI.

Jorge Soler leads Miami in home runs with 12 while driving in 29 runs and slugging .446.

Among all major league hitters, Soler is 20th in home runs and 65th in RBI.

Jesus Aguilar has collected 51 base hits, an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

Miguel Rojas has 36 hits and an OBP of .280 to go with a slugging percentage of .320 this season.

Phillies and Marlins Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/8/2022 Brewers W 10-0 Away 6/9/2022 Brewers W 8-3 Away 6/10/2022 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Home 6/11/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-0 Home 6/12/2022 Diamondbacks L 13-1 Home 6/13/2022 Marlins - Home 6/14/2022 Marlins - Home 6/15/2022 Marlins - Home 6/16/2022 Nationals - Away 6/17/2022 Nationals - Away 6/17/2022 Nationals - Away

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/8/2022 Nationals W 2-1 Home 6/9/2022 Nationals W 7-4 Home 6/10/2022 Astros W 7-4 Away 6/11/2022 Astros W 5-1 Away 6/12/2022 Astros L 9-4 Away 6/13/2022 Phillies - Away 6/14/2022 Phillies - Away 6/15/2022 Phillies - Away 6/17/2022 Mets - Away 6/18/2022 Mets - Away 6/19/2022 Mets - Away

