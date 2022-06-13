How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrates with shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) after the Marlins defeated the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies versus Miami Marlins game on Monday at 7:05 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Bryce Harper and Nick Fortes.

Phillies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, June 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Phillies vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Phillies have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.250).
  • The Phillies have the No. 5 offense in MLB play scoring 4.8 runs per game (289 total runs).
  • The Phillies are 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.
  • The Marlins rank 14th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.
  • The Marlins have scored the 16th-most runs in the league this season with 262 (4.5 per game).
  • The Marlins have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

Phillies Impact Players

  • Harper paces the Phillies with 45 runs batted in while racking up a team-best batting average of .316.
  • Harper's home runs rank him 10th in baseball, and he ranks sixth in RBI.
  • Kyle Schwarber has shown his power as he leads his team with 16 home runs.
  • Schwarber is fifth in home runs and 29th in RBI in the majors.
  • Rhys Hoskins is batting .232 with 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has 14 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .251.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Jazz Chisholm leads Miami in home runs (12) and runs batted in (40) this season while batting .251.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Chisholm ranks 20th in homers and 13th in RBI.
  • Jorge Soler leads Miami in home runs with 12 while driving in 29 runs and slugging .446.
  • Among all major league hitters, Soler is 20th in home runs and 65th in RBI.
  • Jesus Aguilar has collected 51 base hits, an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .413 this season.
  • Miguel Rojas has 36 hits and an OBP of .280 to go with a slugging percentage of .320 this season.

Phillies and Marlins Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/8/2022

Brewers

W 10-0

Away

6/9/2022

Brewers

W 8-3

Away

6/10/2022

Diamondbacks

W 7-5

Home

6/11/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-0

Home

6/12/2022

Diamondbacks

L 13-1

Home

6/13/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/14/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/15/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/16/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/17/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/17/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/8/2022

Nationals

W 2-1

Home

6/9/2022

Nationals

W 7-4

Home

6/10/2022

Astros

W 7-4

Away

6/11/2022

Astros

W 5-1

Away

6/12/2022

Astros

L 9-4

Away

6/13/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/14/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/15/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/17/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/18/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/19/2022

Mets

-

Away

