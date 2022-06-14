How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrates with shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) after the Marlins defeated the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will meet Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park, at 7:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Phillies vs. Marlins Batting Stats

The Phillies rank eighth in the league with a .251 batting average.

The Phillies have the No. 6 offense in MLB play scoring 4.8 runs per game (292 total runs).

The Phillies rank 11th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Marlins' .241 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

The Marlins rank 16th in the league with 264 total runs scored this season.

The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper paces the Phillies with 46 runs batted in while racking up a team-high batting average of .318.

Of all hitters in baseball, Harper's home runs rank him 11th, and his RBI tally places him sixth.

Schwarber's 16 home runs pace his team.

Schwarber ranks fifth in homers and 31st in RBI in the big leagues.

Rhys Hoskins has 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .237.

Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .254 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Marlins Impact Players

Chisholm leads Miami in home runs with 12 and runs batted in with 40.

Among all hitters in the majors, Chisholm is 21st in home runs and 14th in RBI.

Jorge Soler leads Miami in home runs with 12 while driving in 29 runs and slugging .442.

Among all MLB hitters, Soler ranks 21st in home runs and 66th in RBI.

Garrett Cooper leads Miami with a .314 batting average while slugging four homers and driving in 27 runs.

Jesus Aguilar is batting .243 with an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .405 this season.

Phillies and Marlins Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/9/2022 Brewers W 8-3 Away 6/10/2022 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Home 6/11/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-0 Home 6/12/2022 Diamondbacks L 13-1 Home 6/13/2022 Marlins W 3-2 Home 6/14/2022 Marlins - Home 6/15/2022 Marlins - Home 6/16/2022 Nationals - Away 6/17/2022 Nationals - Away 6/17/2022 Nationals - Away 6/18/2022 Nationals - Away

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/9/2022 Nationals W 7-4 Home 6/10/2022 Astros W 7-4 Away 6/11/2022 Astros W 5-1 Away 6/12/2022 Astros L 9-4 Away 6/13/2022 Phillies L 3-2 Away 6/14/2022 Phillies - Away 6/15/2022 Phillies - Away 6/17/2022 Mets - Away 6/18/2022 Mets - Away 6/19/2022 Mets - Away 6/20/2022 Mets - Away

