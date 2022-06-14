How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrates with shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) after the Marlins defeated the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will meet Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park, at 7:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Phillies vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Phillies rank eighth in the league with a .251 batting average.
  • The Phillies have the No. 6 offense in MLB play scoring 4.8 runs per game (292 total runs).
  • The Phillies rank 11th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.
  • The Marlins' .241 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
  • The Marlins rank 16th in the league with 264 total runs scored this season.
  • The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper paces the Phillies with 46 runs batted in while racking up a team-high batting average of .318.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Harper's home runs rank him 11th, and his RBI tally places him sixth.
  • Schwarber's 16 home runs pace his team.
  • Schwarber ranks fifth in homers and 31st in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Rhys Hoskins has 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .237.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .254 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Chisholm leads Miami in home runs with 12 and runs batted in with 40.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Chisholm is 21st in home runs and 14th in RBI.
  • Jorge Soler leads Miami in home runs with 12 while driving in 29 runs and slugging .442.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Soler ranks 21st in home runs and 66th in RBI.
  • Garrett Cooper leads Miami with a .314 batting average while slugging four homers and driving in 27 runs.
  • Jesus Aguilar is batting .243 with an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .405 this season.

Phillies and Marlins Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/9/2022

Brewers

W 8-3

Away

6/10/2022

Diamondbacks

W 7-5

Home

6/11/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-0

Home

6/12/2022

Diamondbacks

L 13-1

Home

6/13/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Home

6/14/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/15/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/16/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/17/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/17/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/18/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/9/2022

Nationals

W 7-4

Home

6/10/2022

Astros

W 7-4

Away

6/11/2022

Astros

W 5-1

Away

6/12/2022

Astros

L 9-4

Away

6/13/2022

Phillies

L 3-2

Away

6/14/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/15/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/17/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/18/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/19/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/20/2022

Mets

-

Away

How To Watch

June
14
2022

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
