Jun 14, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates his three run home run with designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Schwarber and Jorge Soler will be among the star attractions when the Philadelphia Phillies face the Miami Marlins on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: NBC (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phillies vs. Marlins Batting Stats

The Phillies' .252 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.

The Phillies have the No. 6 offense in MLB play scoring 4.9 runs per game (301 total runs).

The Phillies rank ninth in the league with an on-base percentage of .320.

The Marlins rank 14th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.

The Marlins have scored the 13th-most runs in the league this season with 275 (4.6 per game).

The Marlins have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper paces the Phillies with 46 runs batted in while putting up a team-high batting average of .318.

Among all MLB hitters, Harper ranks eighth in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Schwarber has racked up a team-best 16 home runs.

Schwarber ranks sixth in homers and 33rd in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

Rhys Hoskins has 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 28 walks while batting .249.

Nicholas Castellanos is batting .258 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks.

Marlins Impact Players

Jazz Chisholm is batting .251 this season with a team-high 13 home runs and 41 RBI.

In all of MLB, Chisholm ranks 17th in home runs and 10th in RBI.

Soler has collected 47 hits this season and has an OBP of .311. He's slugging .446 on the year.

Soler is currently 23rd in homers and 69th in RBI in the big leagues.

Garrett Cooper's batting average of .311 leads all Miami hitters this season.

Jesus Aguilar has 53 hits and an OBP of .300 to go with a slugging percentage of .423 this season.

Phillies and Marlins Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/10/2022 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Home 6/11/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-0 Home 6/12/2022 Diamondbacks L 13-1 Home 6/13/2022 Marlins W 3-2 Home 6/14/2022 Marlins L 11-9 Home 6/15/2022 Marlins - Home 6/16/2022 Nationals - Away 6/17/2022 Nationals - Away 6/17/2022 Nationals - Away 6/18/2022 Nationals - Away 6/19/2022 Nationals - Away

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/10/2022 Astros W 7-4 Away 6/11/2022 Astros W 5-1 Away 6/12/2022 Astros L 9-4 Away 6/13/2022 Phillies L 3-2 Away 6/14/2022 Phillies W 11-9 Away 6/15/2022 Phillies - Away 6/17/2022 Mets - Away 6/18/2022 Mets - Away 6/19/2022 Mets - Away 6/20/2022 Mets - Away 6/21/2022 Rockies - Home

