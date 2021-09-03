How to Watch Phillies at Marlins

September 3, 2021
How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With the Phillies making a big push in the NL East division race, they will begin a series against the Marlins on Friday night.
The Philadelphia Phillies are a team to keep a close eye on in the National League. They are starting to put their foot on the gas as they look to make a big playoff push. As of right now, they are just 1 1/2 games out of first place in the NL East behind the Atlanta Braves and are set to begin a series with the Miami Marlins tonight.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Where: loanDepot Park in Miami

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Phillies at Marlins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Over their last 10 games, the Phillies have gone 7-3 and are finally ending the struggles that they went through prior to their recent success. Against the Marlins, the Phillies will face a potential "trap" series.

Coming into this matchup, the Marlins hold a 55-79 record, which places them last in the NL East. However, they are not a pushover team. Miami will fight in every game they play, which makes it important that the Phillies take care of business.

With a big game on the line for the Phillies, they will start Kyle Gibson on the mound. He was a big trade deadline acquisition and has been a monster this season. Gibson has a 10-5 record to go along with a 2.94 ERA.

On the other side of the diamond, the Marlins will be starting Jesus Luzardo. He comes into this matchup with a 5-7 record and a 7.19 ERA. At least on paper, the Phillies do have a slight advantage in this matchup.

Regional restrictions may apply.

