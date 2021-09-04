How to Watch Phillies at Marlins

With the Phillies just two games back in the NL wild card race, they look to pick up a win Saturday against the Marlins.

The Phillies sit just two games back of the Reds for the second wild card in the National League heading into Saturday's game against the Marlins.

Miami won the opening game of the series 10-3 behind three RBIs from shortstop Miguel Rojas and a home run from outfielder Jesus Sanchez. For the Phillies, Matt Vierling drove in two RBIs and Freddy Galvis hit a solo home run in the losing effort.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

You can stream the Phillies at Marlins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Phillies will turn to Ranger Suarez (6-4, 1.48 ERA) as their starter. Miami will give the starting nod to Trevor Rogers (7-6, 2.45 ERA).

Regional restrictions may apply.