How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers will meet on Friday at Citizens Bank Park, at 7:05 PM ET. Ranger Suarez will start for Philadelphia, trying to shut down Hunter Renfroe and company.
Phillies vs. Brewers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, April 22, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Phillies vs. Brewers Batting Stats
- The Phillies rank sixth in the league with a .251 batting average.
- The Phillies have the No. 17 offense in MLB action scoring 3.9 runs per game (47 total runs).
- The Phillies' .323 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in the league.
- The Brewers rank 25th in MLB with a .208 team batting average.
- The Brewers rank 20th in the league with 46 total runs scored this season.
- The Brewers have an OBP of .291 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
Phillies Impact Players
- Nicholas Castellanos is batting .267 with four doubles, three home runs and four walks, while getting on base at a rate of .340.
- Castellanos ranks 13th in homers and 58th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Kyle Schwarber been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with four home runs and nine runs batted in.
- Schwarber is fifth in homers and 19th in RBI in the majors.
- Alec Bohm is hitting .444 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Bryce Harper has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .213.
Brewers Impact Players
- Rowdy Tellez is batting .270 this season with a team-high three home runs and eight RBI.
- Tellez's home run total puts him 13th in MLB, and he is 29th in RBI.
- Andrew McCutchen leads Milwaukee in batting with a .250 average.
- McCutchen is 196th in homers and 80th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
- Christian Yelich has collected eight base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .366 this season.
- Kolten Wong has collected nine hits this season and has an OBP of .220. He's slugging .298 on the year.
Phillies and Brewers Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Marlins
-
Away
4/17/2022
Marlins
L 11-3
Away
4/18/2022
Rockies
L 4-1
Away
4/19/2022
Rockies
L 6-5
Away
4/20/2022
Rockies
W 9-6
Away
4/22/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/23/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/24/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/25/2022
Rockies
-
Home
4/26/2022
Rockies
-
Home
4/27/2022
Rockies
-
Home
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Cardinals
L 2-1
Home
4/17/2022
Cardinals
W 6-5
Home
4/18/2022
Pirates
W 6-1
Home
4/19/2022
Pirates
W 5-2
Home
4/20/2022
Pirates
W 4-2
Home
4/22/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/23/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/24/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/25/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/26/2022
Pirates
-
Away
4/27/2022
Pirates
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
22
2022
Milwaukee Brewers at Philadelphia Phillies
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)