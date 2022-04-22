How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

Apr 19, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) and Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong (16) celebrate a 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers will meet on Friday at Citizens Bank Park, at 7:05 PM ET. Ranger Suarez will start for Philadelphia, trying to shut down Hunter Renfroe and company.

Phillies vs. Brewers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, April 22, 2022

Friday, April 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Phillies vs. Brewers Batting Stats

The Phillies rank sixth in the league with a .251 batting average.

The Phillies have the No. 17 offense in MLB action scoring 3.9 runs per game (47 total runs).

The Phillies' .323 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in the league.

The Brewers rank 25th in MLB with a .208 team batting average.

The Brewers rank 20th in the league with 46 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have an OBP of .291 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

Nicholas Castellanos is batting .267 with four doubles, three home runs and four walks, while getting on base at a rate of .340.

Castellanos ranks 13th in homers and 58th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Kyle Schwarber been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with four home runs and nine runs batted in.

Schwarber is fifth in homers and 19th in RBI in the majors.

Alec Bohm is hitting .444 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.

Bryce Harper has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .213.

Brewers Impact Players

Rowdy Tellez is batting .270 this season with a team-high three home runs and eight RBI.

Tellez's home run total puts him 13th in MLB, and he is 29th in RBI.

Andrew McCutchen leads Milwaukee in batting with a .250 average.

McCutchen is 196th in homers and 80th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.

Christian Yelich has collected eight base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .366 this season.

Kolten Wong has collected nine hits this season and has an OBP of .220. He's slugging .298 on the year.

Phillies and Brewers Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Marlins - Away 4/17/2022 Marlins L 11-3 Away 4/18/2022 Rockies L 4-1 Away 4/19/2022 Rockies L 6-5 Away 4/20/2022 Rockies W 9-6 Away 4/22/2022 Brewers - Home 4/23/2022 Brewers - Home 4/24/2022 Brewers - Home 4/25/2022 Rockies - Home 4/26/2022 Rockies - Home 4/27/2022 Rockies - Home

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Cardinals L 2-1 Home 4/17/2022 Cardinals W 6-5 Home 4/18/2022 Pirates W 6-1 Home 4/19/2022 Pirates W 5-2 Home 4/20/2022 Pirates W 4-2 Home 4/22/2022 Phillies - Away 4/23/2022 Phillies - Away 4/24/2022 Phillies - Away 4/25/2022 Giants - Home 4/26/2022 Pirates - Away 4/27/2022 Pirates - Away

