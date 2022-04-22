How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 19, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) and Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong (16) celebrate a 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers will meet on Friday at Citizens Bank Park, at 7:05 PM ET. Ranger Suarez will start for Philadelphia, trying to shut down Hunter Renfroe and company.

Phillies vs. Brewers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Brewers Batting Stats

  • The Phillies rank sixth in the league with a .251 batting average.
  • The Phillies have the No. 17 offense in MLB action scoring 3.9 runs per game (47 total runs).
  • The Phillies' .323 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in the league.
  • The Brewers rank 25th in MLB with a .208 team batting average.
  • The Brewers rank 20th in the league with 46 total runs scored this season.
  • The Brewers have an OBP of .291 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Nicholas Castellanos is batting .267 with four doubles, three home runs and four walks, while getting on base at a rate of .340.
  • Castellanos ranks 13th in homers and 58th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Kyle Schwarber been a consistent power bat this season, as he leads his team with four home runs and nine runs batted in.
  • Schwarber is fifth in homers and 19th in RBI in the majors.
  • Alec Bohm is hitting .444 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • Bryce Harper has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .213.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Rowdy Tellez is batting .270 this season with a team-high three home runs and eight RBI.
  • Tellez's home run total puts him 13th in MLB, and he is 29th in RBI.
  • Andrew McCutchen leads Milwaukee in batting with a .250 average.
  • McCutchen is 196th in homers and 80th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
  • Christian Yelich has collected eight base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .366 this season.
  • Kolten Wong has collected nine hits this season and has an OBP of .220. He's slugging .298 on the year.

Phillies and Brewers Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Marlins

-

Away

4/17/2022

Marlins

L 11-3

Away

4/18/2022

Rockies

L 4-1

Away

4/19/2022

Rockies

L 6-5

Away

4/20/2022

Rockies

W 9-6

Away

4/22/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/23/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/24/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/25/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/26/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/27/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Cardinals

L 2-1

Home

4/17/2022

Cardinals

W 6-5

Home

4/18/2022

Pirates

W 6-1

Home

4/19/2022

Pirates

W 5-2

Home

4/20/2022

Pirates

W 4-2

Home

4/22/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/23/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/24/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/25/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/26/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/27/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
22
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

