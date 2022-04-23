How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers will send Zack Wheeler and Adrian Houser, respectively, out for the start when the two clubs play on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, at 4:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Brewers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Brewers Batting Stats

  • The Phillies are third in MLB with a .254 batting average.
  • The Phillies rank 18th in runs scored with 51, 3.9 per game.
  • The Phillies are seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .326.
  • The Brewers have a team batting average of just .205 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
  • The Brewers have scored the 20th-most runs in the league this season with 48 (3.4 per game).
  • The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .286 with four doubles, three home runs and four walks, while getting on base at a rate of .352.
  • In all of baseball, Castellanos is 14th in home runs and 67th in RBI.
  • Bryce Harper has racked up nine runs batted in to pace his team.
  • Harper ranks 40th in home runs and 23rd in RBI so far this year.
  • Kyle Schwarber has been solid source of run production for the Phillies with four long balls and nine runs batted in.
  • J.T. Realmuto leads the team in batting average with a mark of .356.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Rowdy Tellez leads Milwaukee in home runs (three) and runs batted in (eight) this season while batting .250.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Tellez is 14th in homers and 35th in RBI.
  • Andrew McCutchen leads Milwaukee in batting with a .255 average.
  • McCutchen ranks 204th in homers and 67th in RBI among all major league batters this year.
  • Christian Yelich has nine hits this season and a slash line of .200/.327/.356.
  • Willy Adames has nine hits and an OBP of .288 to go with a slugging percentage of .275 this season.

Phillies and Brewers Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/17/2022

Marlins

L 11-3

Away

4/18/2022

Rockies

L 4-1

Away

4/19/2022

Rockies

L 6-5

Away

4/20/2022

Rockies

W 9-6

Away

4/22/2022

Brewers

W 4-2

Home

4/23/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/24/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/25/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/26/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/27/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/28/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/17/2022

Cardinals

W 6-5

Home

4/18/2022

Pirates

W 6-1

Home

4/19/2022

Pirates

W 5-2

Home

4/20/2022

Pirates

W 4-2

Home

4/22/2022

Phillies

L 4-2

Away

4/23/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/24/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/25/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/26/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/27/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/28/2022

Pirates

-

Away

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
