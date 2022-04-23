How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers will send Zack Wheeler and Adrian Houser, respectively, out for the start when the two clubs play on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, at 4:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Brewers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Phillies vs. Brewers Batting Stats

The Phillies are third in MLB with a .254 batting average.

The Phillies rank 18th in runs scored with 51, 3.9 per game.

The Phillies are seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .326.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .205 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

The Brewers have scored the 20th-most runs in the league this season with 48 (3.4 per game).

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Phillies Impact Players

Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .286 with four doubles, three home runs and four walks, while getting on base at a rate of .352.

In all of baseball, Castellanos is 14th in home runs and 67th in RBI.

Bryce Harper has racked up nine runs batted in to pace his team.

Harper ranks 40th in home runs and 23rd in RBI so far this year.

Kyle Schwarber has been solid source of run production for the Phillies with four long balls and nine runs batted in.

J.T. Realmuto leads the team in batting average with a mark of .356.

Brewers Impact Players

Rowdy Tellez leads Milwaukee in home runs (three) and runs batted in (eight) this season while batting .250.

Among all hitters in MLB, Tellez is 14th in homers and 35th in RBI.

Andrew McCutchen leads Milwaukee in batting with a .255 average.

McCutchen ranks 204th in homers and 67th in RBI among all major league batters this year.

Christian Yelich has nine hits this season and a slash line of .200/.327/.356.

Willy Adames has nine hits and an OBP of .288 to go with a slugging percentage of .275 this season.

Phillies and Brewers Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/17/2022 Marlins L 11-3 Away 4/18/2022 Rockies L 4-1 Away 4/19/2022 Rockies L 6-5 Away 4/20/2022 Rockies W 9-6 Away 4/22/2022 Brewers W 4-2 Home 4/23/2022 Brewers - Home 4/24/2022 Brewers - Home 4/25/2022 Rockies - Home 4/26/2022 Rockies - Home 4/27/2022 Rockies - Home 4/28/2022 Rockies - Home

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/17/2022 Cardinals W 6-5 Home 4/18/2022 Pirates W 6-1 Home 4/19/2022 Pirates W 5-2 Home 4/20/2022 Pirates W 4-2 Home 4/22/2022 Phillies L 4-2 Away 4/23/2022 Phillies - Away 4/24/2022 Phillies - Away 4/25/2022 Giants - Home 4/26/2022 Pirates - Away 4/27/2022 Pirates - Away 4/28/2022 Pirates - Away

