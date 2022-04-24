How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Lauer will look to shut down Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies when they square off against his Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at 7:08 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Brewers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Sunday, April 24, 2022 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Phillies vs. Brewers Batting Stats

The Phillies' .258 batting average is fourth-best in the league.

The Phillies are the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.3 runs per game (64 total).

The Phillies rank seventh in the league with a .327 on-base percentage.

The Brewers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .209.

The Brewers have scored 53 runs (3.5 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Brewers have an OBP of .288 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

Castellanos leads the team in batting average with a mark of .321.

Castellanos' home runs rank him 19th in MLB, and he is 30th in RBI.

Bryce Harper has been productive as he paces his team with 11 runs batted in.

Harper ranks 46th in homers and 13th in RBI so far this season.

Alec Bohm is batting .393 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.

Rhys Hoskins is hitting .213 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks.

Brewers Impact Players

Rowdy Tellez leads Milwaukee in home runs with three and runs batted in with eight.

Tellez ranks 19th in home runs and 40th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Christian Yelich is batting .204 with an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .347 this season.

Yelich is 105th in homers and 63rd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Andrew McCutchen is slashing .255/.310/.333 this season for the Brewers.

Hunter Renfroe leads Milwaukee with a batting average of .260. He's also hit two home runs with five RBI.

Phillies and Brewers Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/18/2022 Rockies L 4-1 Away 4/19/2022 Rockies L 6-5 Away 4/20/2022 Rockies W 9-6 Away 4/22/2022 Brewers W 4-2 Home 4/23/2022 Brewers L 5-3 Home 4/24/2022 Brewers - Home 4/25/2022 Rockies - Home 4/26/2022 Rockies - Home 4/27/2022 Rockies - Home 4/28/2022 Rockies - Home 4/29/2022 Mets - Away

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/18/2022 Pirates W 6-1 Home 4/19/2022 Pirates W 5-2 Home 4/20/2022 Pirates W 4-2 Home 4/22/2022 Phillies L 4-2 Away 4/23/2022 Phillies W 5-3 Away 4/24/2022 Phillies - Away 4/25/2022 Giants - Home 4/26/2022 Pirates - Away 4/27/2022 Pirates - Away 4/28/2022 Pirates - Away 4/29/2022 Cubs - Home

