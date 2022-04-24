How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Lauer will look to shut down Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies when they square off against his Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at 7:08 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Brewers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Brewers Batting Stats

  • The Phillies' .258 batting average is fourth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies are the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.3 runs per game (64 total).
  • The Phillies rank seventh in the league with a .327 on-base percentage.
  • The Brewers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .209.
  • The Brewers have scored 53 runs (3.5 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have an OBP of .288 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Castellanos leads the team in batting average with a mark of .321.
  • Castellanos' home runs rank him 19th in MLB, and he is 30th in RBI.
  • Bryce Harper has been productive as he paces his team with 11 runs batted in.
  • Harper ranks 46th in homers and 13th in RBI so far this season.
  • Alec Bohm is batting .393 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • Rhys Hoskins is hitting .213 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Rowdy Tellez leads Milwaukee in home runs with three and runs batted in with eight.
  • Tellez ranks 19th in home runs and 40th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Christian Yelich is batting .204 with an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .347 this season.
  • Yelich is 105th in homers and 63rd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Andrew McCutchen is slashing .255/.310/.333 this season for the Brewers.
  • Hunter Renfroe leads Milwaukee with a batting average of .260. He's also hit two home runs with five RBI.

Phillies and Brewers Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/18/2022

Rockies

L 4-1

Away

4/19/2022

Rockies

L 6-5

Away

4/20/2022

Rockies

W 9-6

Away

4/22/2022

Brewers

W 4-2

Home

4/23/2022

Brewers

L 5-3

Home

4/24/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/25/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/26/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/27/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/28/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/29/2022

Mets

-

Away

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/18/2022

Pirates

W 6-1

Home

4/19/2022

Pirates

W 5-2

Home

4/20/2022

Pirates

W 4-2

Home

4/22/2022

Phillies

L 4-2

Away

4/23/2022

Phillies

W 5-3

Away

4/24/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/25/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/26/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/27/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/28/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/29/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:08
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
