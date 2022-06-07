How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Jace Peterson (14) celebrates with second baseman Kolten Wong (16) after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning of game one of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Caratini and the Milwaukee Brewers hit the field against Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Brewers vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Brewers have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.230).
  • The Brewers have the No. 9 offense in baseball scoring 4.4 runs per game (247 total runs).
  • The Brewers rank 20th in the league with an on-base percentage of .307.
  • The Phillies' .246 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
  • The Phillies have scored 256 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Rowdy Tellez paces the Brewers in home runs (10), runs batted in (36) and has recorded a team-high batting average of .249.
  • Tellez is 27th in home runs and 13th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • Kolten Wong has eight doubles, three triples, five home runs and 21 walks while hitting .229.
  • Wong ranks 108th in home runs and 162nd in RBI so far this season.
  • Christian Yelich is hitting .218 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 26 walks.
  • Tyrone Taylor has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks while batting .231.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Harper leads Philadelphia in batting average (.309) and runs batted in (40) this season while also slugging 13 homers.
  • Harper's home run total puts him 10th in MLB, and he is seventh in RBI.
  • Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs with 14 while driving in 27 runs and slugging .457.
  • Schwarber is fifth in homers and 53rd in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has collected 50 base hits, an OBP of .302 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.
  • Rhys Hoskins has 43 hits and an OBP of .305 to go with a slugging percentage of .392 this season.

Brewers and Phillies Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/1/2022

Cubs

L 4-3

Away

6/2/2022

Padres

W 5-4

Home

6/3/2022

Padres

L 7-0

Home

6/4/2022

Padres

L 4-0

Home

6/5/2022

Padres

L 6-4

Home

6/7/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/8/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/9/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/10/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/11/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/12/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/31/2022

Giants

L 7-4

Home

6/1/2022

Giants

W 6-5

Home

6/3/2022

Angels

W 10-0

Home

6/4/2022

Angels

W 7-2

Home

6/5/2022

Angels

W 9-7

Home

6/7/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/8/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/9/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/10/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/11/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/12/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

How To Watch

June
7
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
