How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Victor Caratini and the Milwaukee Brewers hit the field against Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at American Family Field.
Brewers vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 7, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Brewers vs. Phillies Batting Stats
- The Brewers have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.230).
- The Brewers have the No. 9 offense in baseball scoring 4.4 runs per game (247 total runs).
- The Brewers rank 20th in the league with an on-base percentage of .307.
- The Phillies' .246 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
- The Phillies have scored 256 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
Brewers Impact Players
- Rowdy Tellez paces the Brewers in home runs (10), runs batted in (36) and has recorded a team-high batting average of .249.
- Tellez is 27th in home runs and 13th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
- Kolten Wong has eight doubles, three triples, five home runs and 21 walks while hitting .229.
- Wong ranks 108th in home runs and 162nd in RBI so far this season.
- Christian Yelich is hitting .218 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 26 walks.
- Tyrone Taylor has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks while batting .231.
Phillies Impact Players
- Harper leads Philadelphia in batting average (.309) and runs batted in (40) this season while also slugging 13 homers.
- Harper's home run total puts him 10th in MLB, and he is seventh in RBI.
- Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs with 14 while driving in 27 runs and slugging .457.
- Schwarber is fifth in homers and 53rd in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
- Nicholas Castellanos has collected 50 base hits, an OBP of .302 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.
- Rhys Hoskins has 43 hits and an OBP of .305 to go with a slugging percentage of .392 this season.
Brewers and Phillies Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/1/2022
Cubs
L 4-3
Away
6/2/2022
Padres
W 5-4
Home
6/3/2022
Padres
L 7-0
Home
6/4/2022
Padres
L 4-0
Home
6/5/2022
Padres
L 6-4
Home
6/7/2022
Phillies
-
Home
6/8/2022
Phillies
-
Home
6/9/2022
Phillies
-
Home
6/10/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/11/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/12/2022
Nationals
-
Away
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/31/2022
Giants
L 7-4
Home
6/1/2022
Giants
W 6-5
Home
6/3/2022
Angels
W 10-0
Home
6/4/2022
Angels
W 7-2
Home
6/5/2022
Angels
W 9-7
Home
6/7/2022
Brewers
-
Away
6/8/2022
Brewers
-
Away
6/9/2022
Brewers
-
Away
6/10/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/11/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/12/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
