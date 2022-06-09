How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 6/9/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 8, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) is greeted by left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) after hitting a 3-run homer in the ninth inning during game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers will meet Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday at American Family Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Brewers vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Brewers have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.228).
  • The Brewers have the No. 13 offense in baseball scoring 4.3 runs per game (249 total runs).
  • The Brewers' .304 on-base percentage is 21st in the league.
  • The Phillies have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.
  • The Phillies have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 269.
  • The Phillies have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

Brewers Impact Players

  • Tellez paces the Brewers in home runs (10), runs batted in (37) and has put up a team-high batting average of .259.
  • In all of baseball, Tellez is 28th in home runs and 15th in RBI.
  • Kolten Wong is batting .228 with eight doubles, three triples, five home runs and 21 walks.
  • Wong is 115th in homers and 168th in RBI so far this season.
  • Christian Yelich is batting .224 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 26 walks.
  • Hunter Renfroe has seven doubles, nine home runs and nine walks while hitting .260.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Harper leads Philadelphia in home runs with 14, runs batted in with 44 and his batting average of .306 is also best on his team.
  • In all of baseball, Harper ranks seventh in home runs and seventh in RBI.
  • Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs with 14 while driving in 29 runs and slugging .469.
  • Overall, Schwarber is seventh in home runs and 48th in RBI this season.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has collected 53 base hits, an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .407 this season.
  • Rhys Hoskins is batting .220 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

Brewers and Phillies Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/3/2022

Padres

L 7-0

Home

6/4/2022

Padres

L 4-0

Home

6/5/2022

Padres

L 6-4

Home

6/7/2022

Phillies

L 3-2

Home

6/8/2022

Phillies

L 10-0

Home

6/9/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/10/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/11/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/12/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/14/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/15/2022

Mets

-

Away

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/3/2022

Angels

W 10-0

Home

6/4/2022

Angels

W 7-2

Home

6/5/2022

Angels

W 9-7

Home

6/7/2022

Brewers

W 3-2

Away

6/8/2022

Brewers

W 10-0

Away

6/9/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/10/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/11/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/12/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/13/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/14/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
9
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
