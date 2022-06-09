How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 6/9/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers will meet Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday at American Family Field, at 2:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, June 9, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Brewers vs. Phillies Batting Stats
- The Brewers have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.228).
- The Brewers have the No. 13 offense in baseball scoring 4.3 runs per game (249 total runs).
- The Brewers' .304 on-base percentage is 21st in the league.
- The Phillies have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.
- The Phillies have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 269.
- The Phillies have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).
Brewers Impact Players
- Tellez paces the Brewers in home runs (10), runs batted in (37) and has put up a team-high batting average of .259.
- In all of baseball, Tellez is 28th in home runs and 15th in RBI.
- Kolten Wong is batting .228 with eight doubles, three triples, five home runs and 21 walks.
- Wong is 115th in homers and 168th in RBI so far this season.
- Christian Yelich is batting .224 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 26 walks.
- Hunter Renfroe has seven doubles, nine home runs and nine walks while hitting .260.
Phillies Impact Players
- Harper leads Philadelphia in home runs with 14, runs batted in with 44 and his batting average of .306 is also best on his team.
- In all of baseball, Harper ranks seventh in home runs and seventh in RBI.
- Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs with 14 while driving in 29 runs and slugging .469.
- Overall, Schwarber is seventh in home runs and 48th in RBI this season.
- Nicholas Castellanos has collected 53 base hits, an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .407 this season.
- Rhys Hoskins is batting .220 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .402 this season.
Brewers and Phillies Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/3/2022
Padres
L 7-0
Home
6/4/2022
Padres
L 4-0
Home
6/5/2022
Padres
L 6-4
Home
6/7/2022
Phillies
L 3-2
Home
6/8/2022
Phillies
L 10-0
Home
6/9/2022
Phillies
-
Home
6/10/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/11/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/12/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/14/2022
Mets
-
Away
6/15/2022
Mets
-
Away
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/3/2022
Angels
W 10-0
Home
6/4/2022
Angels
W 7-2
Home
6/5/2022
Angels
W 9-7
Home
6/7/2022
Brewers
W 3-2
Away
6/8/2022
Brewers
W 10-0
Away
6/9/2022
Brewers
-
Away
6/10/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/11/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/12/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/13/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/14/2022
Marlins
-
Home
