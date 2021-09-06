How to Watch Phillies at Brewers

With the race for the 2021 MLB postseason heating up, the Phillies will face a tough test on the road against the Brewers on Monday.

The Philadelphia Phillies have been a team fighting for a chance to get into the postseason in recent weeks. They have had an up-and-down season, but currently find themselves just two games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East division and 2.5 games behind the San Diego Padres for the second NL wild card spot. Now, they will have to hit the road on Monday to begin a tough series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

As for the Brewers, they are firmly entrenched on top of the NL Central division. They are currently 11 games in front of the Cincinnati Reds. However, they are just 3.5 games behind the San Francisco Giants for the best record in the National League.

On Monday, these two teams will play the first of a three-game series. This series will have a playoff atmosphere and the Phillies especially need to pick up a couple of wins at least as they make a big-time push for a spot in the postseason.

How to Watch:

Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

You can live stream the Phillies at Brewers game on fuboTV.

Philadelphia is coming off of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins that saw them lose two out of three. Those two losses were a tough blow, but they still remain very much in play for the NL East and second wild card spot. As for the Brewers, they took two out of three games against the St. Louis Cardinals.

In game one of this series, the Phillies will give the starting nod to Zach Wheeler (11-9, 3.01 ERA). Milwaukee will start Brandon Woodruff (9-7, 2.35 ERA) on the mound.

