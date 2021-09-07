How to Watch Phillies at Brewers

With playoff positioning on the line, the Phillies will take on the Brewers in a hard road matchup.

Over the last few weeks, the Philadelphia Phillies have been one of the more intriguing teams to keep an eye on in the National League postseason race. They have been up-and-down, but are currently just 1.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East division. Philadelphia is also just two games back of the San Diego Padres for the second NL wild card spot.

With all of that in mind, the Phillies are ready to play the second game of their series on the road against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

In game one of the series, the Phillies dominated the Brewers by a final score of 12-0. They were led by second baseman Jean Segura, who hit his 11th home run of the season and drove in four RBI's. Milwaukee couldn't get anything going offensively and will look to rebound in today's matchup.

The Brewers aren't in a desperate situation like the Phillies to pick up wins. But, they are looking to compete for the top record in the NL. As of right now, Milwaukee is ahead of the Cincinnati Reds by 11 games in the NL Central, but they are 4.5 games back of the San Francisco Giants in the NL as a whole.

All of that being said, the Phillies will give the starting nod to Aaron Nola (7-7, 4.54 ERA) in this matchup. For the Brewers, Eric Lauer (4-5, 3.43 ERA) will get the start.

