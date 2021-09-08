How to Watch Phillies at Brewers

As the Phillies try to make a push back into the NL playoff picture, they have another tough matchup on the road Wednesday against the Brewers.

Over the last couple of weeks, the Philadelphia Phillies have been one of the most intriguing and entertaining teams in the National League. As the playoff race heats up, the Phillies are on the outside looking in. They are currently 2 1/2 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East division and two games back in the chase for the second NL wild card spot.

Right now, they are entrenched in a tough series on the road against the Milwaukee Brewers. Through the first two games of the series, the Phillies have won one and lost one. Yesterday, the Brewers beat down the Phillies by a final score of 10-0.

Philadelphia cannot afford to have offensive lapses like that. Milwaukee was led by third baseman Eduardo Escobar with three RBIs. Christian Yelich also drove in two runs. As you can tell from the Phillies' zero runs, no one led them offensively.

If the Phillies want to complete their comeback and get into the postseason, a big win tonight would be a nice start. These are the tough games that playoff teams have to win. Can Philadelphia rise to the challenge against Milwaukee?

With a big game on the schedule, the Phillies will give the start to Kyle Gibson (4-3, 4.46 ERA). He was their big pitching addition at the MLB trade deadline, but has cooled off a bit since being acquired. As for the Brewers, Freddy Peralta (9-4, 2.70 ERA) will be the starting pitcher.

