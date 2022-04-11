Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets will meet on Monday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:45 PM ET. Taijuan Walker will start for New York, aiming to shut down Nicholas Castellanos and company.
Phillies vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, April 11, 2022
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Phillies vs. Mets Batting Stats
- The Phillies ranked 18th in MLB with a .240 batting average.
- Last season the Phillies had the No. 13 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (734 total runs).
- Last year the Phillies ranked 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.
- The Mets ranked 19th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
- The Mets scored 636 runs (just 3.9 per game) last season, which ranked 27th in MLB.
- The Mets had an OBP of .315 last season, which ranked 17th in MLB.
Phillies Impact Players
- Bryce Harper hit 35 home runs last season while also driving in 84 runs.
- Castellanos posted a .309 average with 100 RBI while also slugging 34 homers.
- Jean Segura finished last season with 14 home runs, 58 RBI and a batting average of .290.
- Kyle Schwarber collected 106 hits, posted an OBP of .374 and a .554 SLG.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso slugged 37 home runs and collected 94 RBI last season while batting .262.
- Eduardo Escobar collected 139 hits, posted an OBP of .314 and a .472 SLG.
- Starling Marte finished last season with a .310 batting average while adding 12 home runs and 55 RBI.
- Mark Canha collected 120 hits, posted an OBP of .358 and a .387 SLG.
Phillies and Mets Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Athletics
W 9-5
Home
4/9/2022
Athletics
W 4-2
Home
4/10/2022
Athletics
L 4-1
Home
4/11/2022
Mets
-
Home
4/12/2022
Mets
-
Home
4/13/2022
Mets
-
Home
4/14/2022
Marlins
-
Away
4/15/2022
Marlins
-
Away
4/16/2022
Marlins
-
Away
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Nationals
W 5-1
Away
4/8/2022
Nationals
-
Away
4/9/2022
Nationals
W 5-0
Away
4/10/2022
Nationals
L 4-2
Away
4/11/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/12/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/13/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/15/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/16/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/17/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
