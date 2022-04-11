Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 10, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets will meet on Monday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:45 PM ET. Taijuan Walker will start for New York, aiming to shut down Nicholas Castellanos and company.

Phillies vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Phillies ranked 18th in MLB with a .240 batting average.
  • Last season the Phillies had the No. 13 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (734 total runs).
  • Last year the Phillies ranked 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.
  • The Mets ranked 19th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
  • The Mets scored 636 runs (just 3.9 per game) last season, which ranked 27th in MLB.
  • The Mets had an OBP of .315 last season, which ranked 17th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper hit 35 home runs last season while also driving in 84 runs.
  • Castellanos posted a .309 average with 100 RBI while also slugging 34 homers.
  • Jean Segura finished last season with 14 home runs, 58 RBI and a batting average of .290.
  • Kyle Schwarber collected 106 hits, posted an OBP of .374 and a .554 SLG.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso slugged 37 home runs and collected 94 RBI last season while batting .262.
  • Eduardo Escobar collected 139 hits, posted an OBP of .314 and a .472 SLG.
  • Starling Marte finished last season with a .310 batting average while adding 12 home runs and 55 RBI.
  • Mark Canha collected 120 hits, posted an OBP of .358 and a .387 SLG.

Phillies and Mets Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Athletics

W 9-5

Home

4/9/2022

Athletics

W 4-2

Home

4/10/2022

Athletics

L 4-1

Home

4/11/2022

Mets

-

Home

4/12/2022

Mets

-

Home

4/13/2022

Mets

-

Home

4/14/2022

Marlins

-

Away

4/15/2022

Marlins

-

Away

4/16/2022

Marlins

-

Away

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Nationals

W 5-1

Away

4/8/2022

Nationals

-

Away

4/9/2022

Nationals

W 5-0

Away

4/10/2022

Nationals

L 4-2

Away

4/11/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/12/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/13/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/15/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

4/16/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

4/17/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
11
2022

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
6:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

