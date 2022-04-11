Apr 10, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets will meet on Monday at Citizens Bank Park, at 6:45 PM ET. Taijuan Walker will start for New York, aiming to shut down Nicholas Castellanos and company.

Phillies vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, April 11, 2022

Monday, April 11, 2022 Game Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Phillies vs. Mets Batting Stats

The Phillies ranked 18th in MLB with a .240 batting average.

Last season the Phillies had the No. 13 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (734 total runs).

Last year the Phillies ranked 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Mets ranked 19th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

The Mets scored 636 runs (just 3.9 per game) last season, which ranked 27th in MLB.

The Mets had an OBP of .315 last season, which ranked 17th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper hit 35 home runs last season while also driving in 84 runs.

Castellanos posted a .309 average with 100 RBI while also slugging 34 homers.

Jean Segura finished last season with 14 home runs, 58 RBI and a batting average of .290.

Kyle Schwarber collected 106 hits, posted an OBP of .374 and a .554 SLG.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso slugged 37 home runs and collected 94 RBI last season while batting .262.

Eduardo Escobar collected 139 hits, posted an OBP of .314 and a .472 SLG.

Starling Marte finished last season with a .310 batting average while adding 12 home runs and 55 RBI.

Mark Canha collected 120 hits, posted an OBP of .358 and a .387 SLG.

Phillies and Mets Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Athletics W 9-5 Home 4/9/2022 Athletics W 4-2 Home 4/10/2022 Athletics L 4-1 Home 4/11/2022 Mets - Home 4/12/2022 Mets - Home 4/13/2022 Mets - Home 4/14/2022 Marlins - Away 4/15/2022 Marlins - Away 4/16/2022 Marlins - Away

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Nationals W 5-1 Away 4/8/2022 Nationals - Away 4/9/2022 Nationals W 5-0 Away 4/10/2022 Nationals L 4-2 Away 4/11/2022 Phillies - Away 4/12/2022 Phillies - Away 4/13/2022 Phillies - Away 4/15/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/16/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

