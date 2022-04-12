Apr 11, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets catcher James McCann (33) celebrates with first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after scoring in the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Zack Wheeler will aim to shut down Pete Alonso and company when the Philadelphia Phillies take on the New York Mets on Tuesday at 6:45 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 Game Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Phillies vs. Mets Batting Stats

The Phillies ranked 18th in MLB with a .240 batting average.

Last season the Phillies were the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (734 total).

Last year the Phillies' .318 on-base percentage was 13th in the league.

The Mets ranked 19th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

The Mets were among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 636 total runs (3.9 per game) last season.

The Mets had an OBP of .315 last season, which ranked 17th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

Last season, Bryce Harper hit .309 with 35 home runs and 84 RBI.

Nicholas Castellanos posted a .309 average with 100 RBI while also slugging 34 homers.

Jean Segura finished last season with 14 home runs, 58 RBI and a batting average of .290.

Kyle Schwarber collected 106 hits, posted an OBP of .374 and a .554 SLG.

Mets Impact Players

Alonso finished with a .262 average last season, with 37 home runs and 94 RBI.

Eduardo Escobar hit .253 with an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .472.

Starling Marte finished last season with a .310 batting average while adding 12 home runs and 55 RBI.

Mark Canha hit .231 with an OBP of .358 and a slugging percentage of .387.

Phillies and Mets Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Athletics W 9-5 Home 4/9/2022 Athletics W 4-2 Home 4/10/2022 Athletics L 4-1 Home 4/11/2022 Mets W 5-4 Home 4/12/2022 Mets - Home 4/13/2022 Mets - Home 4/14/2022 Marlins - Away 4/15/2022 Marlins - Away 4/16/2022 Marlins - Away 4/17/2022 Marlins - Away

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Nationals W 5-1 Away 4/8/2022 Nationals - Away 4/9/2022 Nationals W 5-0 Away 4/10/2022 Nationals L 4-2 Away 4/11/2022 Phillies L 5-4 Away 4/12/2022 Phillies - Away 4/13/2022 Phillies - Away 4/15/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/16/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/18/2022 Giants - Home

Regional restrictions apply.