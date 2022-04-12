Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 11, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets catcher James McCann (33) celebrates with first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after scoring in the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Zack Wheeler will aim to shut down Pete Alonso and company when the Philadelphia Phillies take on the New York Mets on Tuesday at 6:45 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Phillies ranked 18th in MLB with a .240 batting average.
  • Last season the Phillies were the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (734 total).
  • Last year the Phillies' .318 on-base percentage was 13th in the league.
  • The Mets ranked 19th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
  • The Mets were among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 636 total runs (3.9 per game) last season.
  • The Mets had an OBP of .315 last season, which ranked 17th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Last season, Bryce Harper hit .309 with 35 home runs and 84 RBI.
  • Nicholas Castellanos posted a .309 average with 100 RBI while also slugging 34 homers.
  • Jean Segura finished last season with 14 home runs, 58 RBI and a batting average of .290.
  • Kyle Schwarber collected 106 hits, posted an OBP of .374 and a .554 SLG.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso finished with a .262 average last season, with 37 home runs and 94 RBI.
  • Eduardo Escobar hit .253 with an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .472.
  • Starling Marte finished last season with a .310 batting average while adding 12 home runs and 55 RBI.
  • Mark Canha hit .231 with an OBP of .358 and a slugging percentage of .387.

Phillies and Mets Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Athletics

W 9-5

Home

4/9/2022

Athletics

W 4-2

Home

4/10/2022

Athletics

L 4-1

Home

4/11/2022

Mets

W 5-4

Home

4/12/2022

Mets

-

Home

4/13/2022

Mets

-

Home

4/14/2022

Marlins

-

Away

4/15/2022

Marlins

-

Away

4/16/2022

Marlins

-

Away

4/17/2022

Marlins

-

Away

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Nationals

W 5-1

Away

4/8/2022

Nationals

-

Away

4/9/2022

Nationals

W 5-0

Away

4/10/2022

Nationals

L 4-2

Away

4/11/2022

Phillies

L 5-4

Away

4/12/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/13/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/15/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

4/16/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

4/17/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

4/18/2022

Giants

-

Home

How To Watch

April
12
2022

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
6:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
