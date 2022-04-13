How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/13/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 11, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo (9) runs toward third base in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets will meet on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park, at 1:05 PM ET. Aaron Nola will start for Philadelphia, trying to shut down Pete Alonso and company.

Phillies vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Phillies had the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).
  • Last season the Phillies scored the 13th-most runs in baseball (734 total, 4.5 per game).
  • Last year the Phillies ranked 13th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.
  • The Mets' .239 batting average ranked 19th in the league last season.
  • The Mets scored 636 runs (just 3.9 per game) last season, which ranked 27th in MLB.
  • The Mets had the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.315).

Phillies Impact Players

  • Last season, Bryce Harper hit .309 with 35 home runs and 84 RBI.
  • Nicholas Castellanos posted a .309 average with 100 RBI while also slugging 34 homers.
  • Jean Segura finished last season with 14 home runs, 58 RBI and a batting average of .290.
  • Kyle Schwarber collected 106 hits, posted an OBP of .374 and a .554 SLG.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso finished with a .262 average last season, with 37 home runs and 94 RBI.
  • Eduardo Escobar collected 139 hits, posted an OBP of .314 and a .472 SLG.
  • Starling Marte finished last season with a .310 batting average while adding 12 home runs and 55 RBI.
  • Mark Canha collected 120 hits, posted an OBP of .358 and a .387 SLG.

Phillies and Mets Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Athletics

W 9-5

Home

4/9/2022

Athletics

W 4-2

Home

4/10/2022

Athletics

L 4-1

Home

4/11/2022

Mets

W 5-4

Home

4/12/2022

Mets

L 2-0

Home

4/13/2022

Mets

-

Home

4/14/2022

Marlins

-

Away

4/15/2022

Marlins

-

Away

4/16/2022

Marlins

-

Away

4/17/2022

Marlins

-

Away

4/18/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Nationals

-

Away

4/9/2022

Nationals

W 5-0

Away

4/10/2022

Nationals

L 4-2

Away

4/11/2022

Phillies

L 5-4

Away

4/12/2022

Phillies

W 2-0

Away

4/13/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/15/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

4/16/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

4/17/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

4/18/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/19/2022

Giants

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
13
2022

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
1:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
