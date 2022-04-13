How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/13/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets will meet on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park, at 1:05 PM ET. Aaron Nola will start for Philadelphia, trying to shut down Pete Alonso and company.
Phillies vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 13, 2022
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Phillies vs. Mets Batting Stats
- The Phillies had the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).
- Last season the Phillies scored the 13th-most runs in baseball (734 total, 4.5 per game).
- Last year the Phillies ranked 13th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.
- The Mets' .239 batting average ranked 19th in the league last season.
- The Mets scored 636 runs (just 3.9 per game) last season, which ranked 27th in MLB.
- The Mets had the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.315).
Phillies Impact Players
- Last season, Bryce Harper hit .309 with 35 home runs and 84 RBI.
- Nicholas Castellanos posted a .309 average with 100 RBI while also slugging 34 homers.
- Jean Segura finished last season with 14 home runs, 58 RBI and a batting average of .290.
- Kyle Schwarber collected 106 hits, posted an OBP of .374 and a .554 SLG.
Mets Impact Players
- Alonso finished with a .262 average last season, with 37 home runs and 94 RBI.
- Eduardo Escobar collected 139 hits, posted an OBP of .314 and a .472 SLG.
- Starling Marte finished last season with a .310 batting average while adding 12 home runs and 55 RBI.
- Mark Canha collected 120 hits, posted an OBP of .358 and a .387 SLG.
Phillies and Mets Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Athletics
W 9-5
Home
4/9/2022
Athletics
W 4-2
Home
4/10/2022
Athletics
L 4-1
Home
4/11/2022
Mets
W 5-4
Home
4/12/2022
Mets
L 2-0
Home
4/13/2022
Mets
-
Home
4/14/2022
Marlins
-
Away
4/15/2022
Marlins
-
Away
4/16/2022
Marlins
-
Away
4/17/2022
Marlins
-
Away
4/18/2022
Rockies
-
Away
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Nationals
-
Away
4/9/2022
Nationals
W 5-0
Away
4/10/2022
Nationals
L 4-2
Away
4/11/2022
Phillies
L 5-4
Away
4/12/2022
Phillies
W 2-0
Away
4/13/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/15/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/16/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/17/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
4/18/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/19/2022
Giants
-
Home
How To Watch
April
13
2022
New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
1:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)