How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/13/2022

The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets will meet on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park, at 1:05 PM ET. Aaron Nola will start for Philadelphia, trying to shut down Pete Alonso and company.

Phillies vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Phillies vs. Mets Batting Stats

The Phillies had the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).

Last season the Phillies scored the 13th-most runs in baseball (734 total, 4.5 per game).

Last year the Phillies ranked 13th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Mets' .239 batting average ranked 19th in the league last season.

The Mets scored 636 runs (just 3.9 per game) last season, which ranked 27th in MLB.

The Mets had the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.315).

Phillies Impact Players

Last season, Bryce Harper hit .309 with 35 home runs and 84 RBI.

Nicholas Castellanos posted a .309 average with 100 RBI while also slugging 34 homers.

Jean Segura finished last season with 14 home runs, 58 RBI and a batting average of .290.

Kyle Schwarber collected 106 hits, posted an OBP of .374 and a .554 SLG.

Mets Impact Players

Alonso finished with a .262 average last season, with 37 home runs and 94 RBI.

Eduardo Escobar collected 139 hits, posted an OBP of .314 and a .472 SLG.

Starling Marte finished last season with a .310 batting average while adding 12 home runs and 55 RBI.

Mark Canha collected 120 hits, posted an OBP of .358 and a .387 SLG.

Phillies and Mets Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Athletics W 9-5 Home 4/9/2022 Athletics W 4-2 Home 4/10/2022 Athletics L 4-1 Home 4/11/2022 Mets W 5-4 Home 4/12/2022 Mets L 2-0 Home 4/13/2022 Mets - Home 4/14/2022 Marlins - Away 4/15/2022 Marlins - Away 4/16/2022 Marlins - Away 4/17/2022 Marlins - Away 4/18/2022 Rockies - Away

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Nationals - Away 4/9/2022 Nationals W 5-0 Away 4/10/2022 Nationals L 4-2 Away 4/11/2022 Phillies L 5-4 Away 4/12/2022 Phillies W 2-0 Away 4/13/2022 Phillies - Away 4/15/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/16/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 4/18/2022 Giants - Home 4/19/2022 Giants - Home

