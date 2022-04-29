Apr 26, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrates with third baseman Eduardo Escobar (10) after the Mets defeated the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Friday at 7:10 PM ET. Jeff McNeil and Bryce Harper have been on a tear in recent games for their respective teams.

Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022

Friday, April 29, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Mets have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.255).

The Mets are the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.7 runs per game (89 total).

The Mets rank second in the league with an on-base percentage of .342.

The Phillies' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

The Phillies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking second with 96 total runs this season.

The Phillies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .325.

Mets Impact Players

Francisco Lindor has launched a team-best four home runs.

Of all major league batters, Lindor ranks 53rd in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

Starling Marte is hitting .250 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Marte is 67th in homers in baseball and sixth in RBI.

McNeil has accumulated a team-best batting average of .328.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .275 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

Harper is batting .276 for Philadelphia with a team-high 14 RBI.

Among all hitters in the majors, Harper is 34th in home runs and 10th in RBI.

Nicholas Castellanos' batting average of .319 leads all Philadelphia hitters this season.

Castellanos is 34th in home runs and 21st in RBI among all major league batters this year.

Alec Bohm is among the top hitters for Philadelphia with a .326 average, two homers and 14 RBI.

J.T. Realmuto has collected 20 hits this season and has an OBP of .338. He's slugging .391 on the year.

Mets and Phillies Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/23/2022 Diamondbacks L 5-2 Away 4/24/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-2 Away 4/25/2022 Cardinals W 5-2 Away 4/26/2022 Cardinals W 3-0 Away 4/27/2022 Cardinals - Away 4/29/2022 Phillies - Home 4/30/2022 Phillies - Home 5/1/2022 Phillies - Home 5/2/2022 Braves - Home 5/3/2022 Braves - Home 5/3/2022 Braves - Home

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/24/2022 Brewers L 1-0 Home 4/25/2022 Rockies W 8-2 Home 4/26/2022 Rockies W 10-3 Home 4/27/2022 Rockies W 7-3 Home 4/28/2022 Rockies W 7-1 Home 4/29/2022 Mets - Away 4/30/2022 Mets - Away 5/1/2022 Mets - Away 5/3/2022 Rangers - Home 5/4/2022 Rangers - Home 5/5/2022 Mets - Home

