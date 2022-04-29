Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Friday at 7:10 PM ET. Jeff McNeil and Bryce Harper have been on a tear in recent games for their respective teams.
Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats
- The Mets have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.255).
- The Mets are the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.7 runs per game (89 total).
- The Mets rank second in the league with an on-base percentage of .342.
- The Phillies' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
- The Phillies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking second with 96 total runs this season.
- The Phillies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .325.
Mets Impact Players
- Francisco Lindor has launched a team-best four home runs.
- Of all major league batters, Lindor ranks 53rd in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.
- Starling Marte is hitting .250 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- Marte is 67th in homers in baseball and sixth in RBI.
- McNeil has accumulated a team-best batting average of .328.
- Brandon Nimmo is batting .275 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.
Phillies Impact Players
- Harper is batting .276 for Philadelphia with a team-high 14 RBI.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Harper is 34th in home runs and 10th in RBI.
- Nicholas Castellanos' batting average of .319 leads all Philadelphia hitters this season.
- Castellanos is 34th in home runs and 21st in RBI among all major league batters this year.
- Alec Bohm is among the top hitters for Philadelphia with a .326 average, two homers and 14 RBI.
- J.T. Realmuto has collected 20 hits this season and has an OBP of .338. He's slugging .391 on the year.
Mets and Phillies Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Diamondbacks
L 5-2
Away
4/24/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-2
Away
4/25/2022
Cardinals
W 5-2
Away
4/26/2022
Cardinals
W 3-0
Away
4/27/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
4/29/2022
Phillies
-
Home
4/30/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/1/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/2/2022
Braves
-
Home
5/3/2022
Braves
-
Home
5/3/2022
Braves
-
Home
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Brewers
L 1-0
Home
4/25/2022
Rockies
W 8-2
Home
4/26/2022
Rockies
W 10-3
Home
4/27/2022
Rockies
W 7-3
Home
4/28/2022
Rockies
W 7-1
Home
4/29/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/30/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/1/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/3/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/4/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/5/2022
Mets
-
Home
How To Watch
April
29
2022
Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets
TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
