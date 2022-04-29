Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 26, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrates with third baseman Eduardo Escobar (10) after the Mets defeated the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 26, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrates with third baseman Eduardo Escobar (10) after the Mets defeated the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Friday at 7:10 PM ET. Jeff McNeil and Bryce Harper have been on a tear in recent games for their respective teams.

Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Mets have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.255).
  • The Mets are the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.7 runs per game (89 total).
  • The Mets rank second in the league with an on-base percentage of .342.
  • The Phillies' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
  • The Phillies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking second with 96 total runs this season.
  • The Phillies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .325.

Mets Impact Players

  • Francisco Lindor has launched a team-best four home runs.
  • Of all major league batters, Lindor ranks 53rd in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.
  • Starling Marte is hitting .250 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
  • Marte is 67th in homers in baseball and sixth in RBI.
  • McNeil has accumulated a team-best batting average of .328.
  • Brandon Nimmo is batting .275 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Harper is batting .276 for Philadelphia with a team-high 14 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Harper is 34th in home runs and 10th in RBI.
  • Nicholas Castellanos' batting average of .319 leads all Philadelphia hitters this season.
  • Castellanos is 34th in home runs and 21st in RBI among all major league batters this year.
  • Alec Bohm is among the top hitters for Philadelphia with a .326 average, two homers and 14 RBI.
  • J.T. Realmuto has collected 20 hits this season and has an OBP of .338. He's slugging .391 on the year.

Mets and Phillies Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

Diamondbacks

L 5-2

Away

4/24/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-2

Away

4/25/2022

Cardinals

W 5-2

Away

4/26/2022

Cardinals

W 3-0

Away

4/27/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

4/29/2022

Phillies

-

Home

4/30/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/1/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/2/2022

Braves

-

Home

5/3/2022

Braves

-

Home

5/3/2022

Braves

-

Home

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Brewers

L 1-0

Home

4/25/2022

Rockies

W 8-2

Home

4/26/2022

Rockies

W 10-3

Home

4/27/2022

Rockies

W 7-3

Home

4/28/2022

Rockies

W 7-1

Home

4/29/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/30/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/1/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/3/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/4/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/5/2022

Mets

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18165021
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights at Blues

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Brewers

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
WWE Bobby Lashley
WWE

How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_18060185
entertainment

How to Watch Countdown to All Stars 7: You’re A Winner Baby

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
imago1011563715h
College Baseball

How to Watch San Jose State vs. New Mexico in College Baseball

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
imago1011619128h
College Baseball

How to Watch Dallas Baptist vs. Illinois State in College Baseball

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Iowa at Nebraska in College Baseball

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
imago1008393445h (4)
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch Gualaceo vs. Macará

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Necaxa
Liga MX

How to Watch Necaxa vs Guadalajara

By Rafael Urbina16 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy