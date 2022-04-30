How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

Apr 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) reacts to his RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets meet Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Saturday, April 30, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Mets' .259 batting average is second-best in MLB.

The Mets are the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (92 total).

The Mets have a league-leading .342 on-base percentage.

The Phillies rank seventh in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

The Phillies have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 96.

The Phillies have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

Francisco Lindor has hit a team-high four home runs.

Lindor ranks 18th in homers and 29th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

McNeil has a club-high .344 batting average.

McNeil ranks 144th in homers and 80th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.

Starling Marte is hitting .250 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with four home runs and runs batted in, driving in 17.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper is batting .266 for Philadelphia with a team-high 14 RBI.

Among all hitters in MLB, Harper is 44th in home runs and 14th in RBI.

Nicholas Castellanos is batting .303 to lead Philadelphia, while adding three homers and 12 runs batted in this season.

Castellanos ranks 44th among all batters in the big leagues in home runs, and 29th in RBI.

Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia in runs batted in (14) this season. He has a .306 batting average and a .469 slugging percentage.

Schwarber is slugging .388 this season, with a team-best four homers while driving in 11 runs.

Mets and Phillies Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/24/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-2 Away 4/25/2022 Cardinals W 5-2 Away 4/26/2022 Cardinals W 3-0 Away 4/27/2022 Cardinals - Away 4/29/2022 Phillies W 3-0 Home 4/30/2022 Phillies - Home 5/1/2022 Phillies - Home 5/2/2022 Braves - Home 5/3/2022 Braves - Home 5/3/2022 Braves - Home 5/4/2022 Braves - Home

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/25/2022 Rockies W 8-2 Home 4/26/2022 Rockies W 10-3 Home 4/27/2022 Rockies W 7-3 Home 4/28/2022 Rockies W 7-1 Home 4/29/2022 Mets L 3-0 Away 4/30/2022 Mets - Away 5/1/2022 Mets - Away 5/3/2022 Rangers - Home 5/4/2022 Rangers - Home 5/5/2022 Mets - Home 5/6/2022 Mets - Home

