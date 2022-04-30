How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) reacts to his RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) reacts to his RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets meet Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Mets' .259 batting average is second-best in MLB.
  • The Mets are the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (92 total).
  • The Mets have a league-leading .342 on-base percentage.
  • The Phillies rank seventh in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
  • The Phillies have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 96.
  • The Phillies have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Francisco Lindor has hit a team-high four home runs.
  • Lindor ranks 18th in homers and 29th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • McNeil has a club-high .344 batting average.
  • McNeil ranks 144th in homers and 80th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Starling Marte is hitting .250 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
  • Pete Alonso leads the Mets with four home runs and runs batted in, driving in 17.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper is batting .266 for Philadelphia with a team-high 14 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Harper is 44th in home runs and 14th in RBI.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is batting .303 to lead Philadelphia, while adding three homers and 12 runs batted in this season.
  • Castellanos ranks 44th among all batters in the big leagues in home runs, and 29th in RBI.
  • Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia in runs batted in (14) this season. He has a .306 batting average and a .469 slugging percentage.
  • Schwarber is slugging .388 this season, with a team-best four homers while driving in 11 runs.

Mets and Phillies Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-2

Away

4/25/2022

Cardinals

W 5-2

Away

4/26/2022

Cardinals

W 3-0

Away

4/27/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

4/29/2022

Phillies

W 3-0

Home

4/30/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/1/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/2/2022

Braves

-

Home

5/3/2022

Braves

-

Home

5/3/2022

Braves

-

Home

5/4/2022

Braves

-

Home

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/25/2022

Rockies

W 8-2

Home

4/26/2022

Rockies

W 10-3

Home

4/27/2022

Rockies

W 7-3

Home

4/28/2022

Rockies

W 7-1

Home

4/29/2022

Mets

L 3-0

Away

4/30/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/1/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/3/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/4/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/5/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/6/2022

Mets

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) reacts to his RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 seconds ago
Apr 29, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 seconds ago
Apr 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) reacts to his RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 seconds ago
Apr 29, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 seconds ago
Apr 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Bailey Falter (70) and catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) celebrate a 10-3 win over the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Mets

By Evan Massey10 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins (31) greeted by third baseman Ramon Urias (29) in the third inning after his two run home run against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Orioles

By Evan Massey10 minutes ago
Apr 29, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Brewers

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
UFC
UFC

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera

By Brandon Rush10 minutes ago
USATSI_11020921
Fan Controlled Football

How to Watch Shoulda Been Stars vs. Glacier Boyz

By Kristofer Habbas10 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy