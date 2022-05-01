How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

Apr 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) celebrate a combined no-hitter with other teammates after a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets will look to get the better of Zach Eflin, the Philadelphia Phillies' starter, on Sunday at 7:08 PM ET.

Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Sunday, May 1, 2022 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV: ESPN

Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Mets have the third-best batting average in the majors (.252).

The Mets have the No. 10 offense in MLB action scoring 4.4 runs per game (93 total runs).

The New York Mets lead the league with a .340 on-base percentage.

The Phillies rank seventh in MLB with a .244 team batting average.

The Phillies have scored 100 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Phillies have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

Francisco Lindor has swatted a team-high four long balls.

Lindor is 21st in home runs and 23rd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Jeff McNeil is hitting .328 to lead the lineup.

McNeil is 149th in homers and 86th in RBI so far this season.

Starling Marte has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .235.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .276 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in runs batted in with 14 and has a batting average of .253.

Harper ranks 46th in homers and 15th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Nicholas Castellanos' batting average of .300 leads all Philadelphia hitters this season.

Castellanos is 46th in homers and 34th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Alec Bohm is among the top hitters for Philadelphia with a .308 average, two homers and 14 RBI.

Kyle Schwarber is slugging .423 this season, with a team-best five homers while driving in 13 runs.

Mets and Phillies Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/25/2022 Cardinals W 5-2 Away 4/26/2022 Cardinals W 3-0 Away 4/27/2022 Cardinals - Away 4/29/2022 Phillies W 3-0 Home 4/30/2022 Phillies L 4-1 Home 5/1/2022 Phillies - Home 5/2/2022 Braves - Home 5/3/2022 Braves - Home 5/3/2022 Braves - Home 5/4/2022 Braves - Home 5/5/2022 Phillies - Away

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/26/2022 Rockies W 10-3 Home 4/27/2022 Rockies W 7-3 Home 4/28/2022 Rockies W 7-1 Home 4/29/2022 Mets L 3-0 Away 4/30/2022 Mets W 4-1 Away 5/1/2022 Mets - Away 5/3/2022 Rangers - Home 5/4/2022 Rangers - Home 5/5/2022 Mets - Home 5/6/2022 Mets - Home 5/7/2022 Mets - Home

