How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

May 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will play Jean Segura and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, May 27, 2022

Friday, May 27, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Mets rank second in MLB with a .260 batting average.

The Mets are the third-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (222 total).

The Mets are second in baseball with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Phillies' .250 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

The Phillies have scored 204 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Phillies have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

Lindor is batting .250 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks.

Including all hitters in the majors, Lindor's home runs rank him 31st, and his RBI tally ranks him ninth.

Pete Alonso's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with 11 home runs and 41 runs batted in.

Alonso is seventh in home runs and second in RBI among all batters in baseball.

Jeff McNeil has a team-best batting average of .321.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .294 with seven doubles, four triples, three home runs and 22 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in batting average (.316), home runs (10) and runs batted in (31) this season.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Harper's home run total is 13th and his RBI tally ranks 12th.

Segura is batting .289 with an OBP of .338 and a slugging percentage of .436 this season.

Segura is 48th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 104th in RBI.

Rhys Hoskins has collected 37 base hits, an OBP of .301 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.

Kyle Schwarber is slugging .426 this season, with a team-best 10 homers while driving in 22 runs.

Mets and Phillies Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/21/2022 Rockies L 11-3 Away 5/22/2022 Rockies W 2-0 Away 5/23/2022 Giants W 13-3 Away 5/24/2022 Giants L 13-12 Away 5/25/2022 Giants L 9-3 Away 5/27/2022 Phillies - Home 5/28/2022 Phillies - Home 5/29/2022 Phillies - Home 5/30/2022 Nationals - Home 5/31/2022 Nationals - Home 6/1/2022 Nationals - Home

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/22/2022 Dodgers W 4-3 Home 5/23/2022 Braves W 7-3 Away 5/24/2022 Braves L 6-5 Away 5/25/2022 Braves L 8-4 Away 5/26/2022 Braves W 4-1 Away 5/27/2022 Mets - Away 5/28/2022 Mets - Away 5/29/2022 Mets - Away 5/30/2022 Giants - Home 5/31/2022 Giants - Home 6/1/2022 Giants - Home

