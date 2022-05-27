How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will play Jean Segura and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET.
Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, May 27, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats
- The Mets rank second in MLB with a .260 batting average.
- The Mets are the third-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (222 total).
- The Mets are second in baseball with a .331 on-base percentage.
- The Phillies' .250 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
- The Phillies have scored 204 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Phillies have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
Mets Impact Players
- Lindor is batting .250 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks.
- Including all hitters in the majors, Lindor's home runs rank him 31st, and his RBI tally ranks him ninth.
- Pete Alonso's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with 11 home runs and 41 runs batted in.
- Alonso is seventh in home runs and second in RBI among all batters in baseball.
- Jeff McNeil has a team-best batting average of .321.
- Brandon Nimmo is batting .294 with seven doubles, four triples, three home runs and 22 walks.
Phillies Impact Players
- Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in batting average (.316), home runs (10) and runs batted in (31) this season.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Harper's home run total is 13th and his RBI tally ranks 12th.
- Segura is batting .289 with an OBP of .338 and a slugging percentage of .436 this season.
- Segura is 48th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 104th in RBI.
- Rhys Hoskins has collected 37 base hits, an OBP of .301 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.
- Kyle Schwarber is slugging .426 this season, with a team-best 10 homers while driving in 22 runs.
Mets and Phillies Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/21/2022
Rockies
L 11-3
Away
5/22/2022
Rockies
W 2-0
Away
5/23/2022
Giants
W 13-3
Away
5/24/2022
Giants
L 13-12
Away
5/25/2022
Giants
L 9-3
Away
5/27/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/28/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/29/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/30/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/31/2022
Nationals
-
Home
6/1/2022
Nationals
-
Home
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/22/2022
Dodgers
W 4-3
Home
5/23/2022
Braves
W 7-3
Away
5/24/2022
Braves
L 6-5
Away
5/25/2022
Braves
L 8-4
Away
5/26/2022
Braves
W 4-1
Away
5/27/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/28/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/29/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/30/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/31/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/1/2022
Giants
-
Home
How To Watch
May
27
2022
Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)