How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/27/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates with designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will play Jean Segura and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Mets rank second in MLB with a .260 batting average.
  • The Mets are the third-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (222 total).
  • The Mets are second in baseball with a .331 on-base percentage.
  • The Phillies' .250 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
  • The Phillies have scored 204 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Phillies have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Lindor is batting .250 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks.
  • Including all hitters in the majors, Lindor's home runs rank him 31st, and his RBI tally ranks him ninth.
  • Pete Alonso's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with 11 home runs and 41 runs batted in.
  • Alonso is seventh in home runs and second in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • Jeff McNeil has a team-best batting average of .321.
  • Brandon Nimmo is batting .294 with seven doubles, four triples, three home runs and 22 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in batting average (.316), home runs (10) and runs batted in (31) this season.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Harper's home run total is 13th and his RBI tally ranks 12th.
  • Segura is batting .289 with an OBP of .338 and a slugging percentage of .436 this season.
  • Segura is 48th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 104th in RBI.
  • Rhys Hoskins has collected 37 base hits, an OBP of .301 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.
  • Kyle Schwarber is slugging .426 this season, with a team-best 10 homers while driving in 22 runs.

Mets and Phillies Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/21/2022

Rockies

L 11-3

Away

5/22/2022

Rockies

W 2-0

Away

5/23/2022

Giants

W 13-3

Away

5/24/2022

Giants

L 13-12

Away

5/25/2022

Giants

L 9-3

Away

5/27/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/28/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/29/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/30/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/31/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/1/2022

Nationals

-

Home

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/22/2022

Dodgers

W 4-3

Home

5/23/2022

Braves

W 7-3

Away

5/24/2022

Braves

L 6-5

Away

5/25/2022

Braves

L 8-4

Away

5/26/2022

Braves

W 4-1

Away

5/27/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/28/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/29/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/30/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/31/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/1/2022

Giants

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
27
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

