Taijuan Walker starts for the New York Mets on Saturday at Citi Field against Odubel Herrera and the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is set for 7:15 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.

Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022

Saturday, May 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Mets have the second-best batting average in the majors (.261).

The Mets have the No. 2 offense in MLB action scoring 4.9 runs per game (230 total runs).

The Mets rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .333.

The Phillies' .250 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

The Phillies have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 210.

The Phillies have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (12) and runs batted in (45).

Including all hitters in baseball, Alonso's home runs rank him fourth, and his RBI tally ranks him first.

Francisco Lindor is batting .253 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks.

Lindor is 32nd in homers and ninth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Jeff McNeil paces the Mets with a team-best batting average of .319.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .293 with eight doubles, four triples, three home runs and 23 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper is batting .313 with 10 home runs and 32 RBI. All three of those stats are best among Philadelphia hitters this season.

Harper's home run total places him 13th in MLB, and he ranks 11th in RBI.

Jean Segura is batting .283 with an OBP of .335 and a slugging percentage of .428 this season.

Segura ranks 49th in home runs and 97th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Nicholas Castellanos has 44 hits this season and a slash line of .253/.314/.408.

Rhys Hoskins has 38 hits and an OBP of .304 to go with a slugging percentage of .406 this season.

Mets and Phillies Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/22/2022 Rockies W 2-0 Away 5/23/2022 Giants W 13-3 Away 5/24/2022 Giants L 13-12 Away 5/25/2022 Giants L 9-3 Away 5/27/2022 Phillies W 8-6 Home 5/28/2022 Phillies - Home 5/29/2022 Phillies - Home 5/30/2022 Nationals - Home 5/31/2022 Nationals - Home 6/1/2022 Nationals - Home 6/2/2022 Dodgers - Away

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/23/2022 Braves W 7-3 Away 5/24/2022 Braves L 6-5 Away 5/25/2022 Braves L 8-4 Away 5/26/2022 Braves W 4-1 Away 5/27/2022 Mets L 8-6 Away 5/28/2022 Mets - Away 5/29/2022 Mets - Away 5/30/2022 Giants - Home 5/31/2022 Giants - Home 6/1/2022 Giants - Home 6/3/2022 Angels - Home

