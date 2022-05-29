How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/29/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jean Segura and the Philadelphia Phillies will meet Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Sunday at Citi Field, at 7:08 PM ET.
Phillies vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, May 29, 2022
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Phillies vs. Mets Batting Stats
- The Phillies rank seventh in the league with a .249 batting average.
- The Phillies have the No. 8 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (212 total runs).
- The Phillies rank 14th in baseball with a .313 on-base percentage.
- The Mets' .262 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
- The Mets are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking second with 238 total runs this season.
- The Mets are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .334.
Phillies Impact Players
- Bryce Harper leads the squad with a batting average of .317, while pacing the Phillies in home runs, with 10 and runs batted in with 32.
- Among all major league hitters, Harper is 14th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Segura is hitting .276 with four doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.
- Segura ranks 50th in home runs and 101st in RBI so far this year.
- Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .258 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.
- Rhys Hoskins is hitting .220 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 21 walks.
Mets Impact Players
- Lindor has been key for New York with eight home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .260 this season.
- Lindor ranks 34th in homers and fifth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs (12) and runs batted in (46) this season while batting .284.
- Alonso is fifth in home runs and second in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Jeff McNeil leads New York with a .319 batting average while slugging three homers and driving in 26 runs.
- Brandon Nimmo has 46 hits and an OBP of .386 to go with a slugging percentage of .452 this season.
Phillies and Mets Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/24/2022
Braves
L 6-5
Away
5/25/2022
Braves
L 8-4
Away
5/26/2022
Braves
W 4-1
Away
5/27/2022
Mets
L 8-6
Away
5/28/2022
Mets
L 8-2
Away
5/29/2022
Mets
-
Away
5/30/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/31/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/1/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/3/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/4/2022
Angels
-
Home
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/23/2022
Giants
W 13-3
Away
5/24/2022
Giants
L 13-12
Away
5/25/2022
Giants
L 9-3
Away
5/27/2022
Phillies
W 8-6
Home
5/28/2022
Phillies
W 8-2
Home
5/29/2022
Phillies
-
Home
5/30/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/31/2022
Nationals
-
Home
6/1/2022
Nationals
-
Home
6/2/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
6/3/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
