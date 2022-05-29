How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/29/2022

Skip to main content

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 28, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) is greeted by first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a three run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Jean Segura and the Philadelphia Phillies will meet Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets on Sunday at Citi Field, at 7:08 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Phillies rank seventh in the league with a .249 batting average.
  • The Phillies have the No. 8 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (212 total runs).
  • The Phillies rank 14th in baseball with a .313 on-base percentage.
  • The Mets' .262 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
  • The Mets are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking second with 238 total runs this season.
  • The Mets are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .334.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Bryce Harper leads the squad with a batting average of .317, while pacing the Phillies in home runs, with 10 and runs batted in with 32.
  • Among all major league hitters, Harper is 14th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
  • Segura is hitting .276 with four doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.
  • Segura ranks 50th in home runs and 101st in RBI so far this year.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .258 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.
  • Rhys Hoskins is hitting .220 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 21 walks.

Mets Impact Players

  • Lindor has been key for New York with eight home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .260 this season.
  • Lindor ranks 34th in homers and fifth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs (12) and runs batted in (46) this season while batting .284.
  • Alonso is fifth in home runs and second in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Jeff McNeil leads New York with a .319 batting average while slugging three homers and driving in 26 runs.
  • Brandon Nimmo has 46 hits and an OBP of .386 to go with a slugging percentage of .452 this season.

Phillies and Mets Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/24/2022

Braves

L 6-5

Away

5/25/2022

Braves

L 8-4

Away

5/26/2022

Braves

W 4-1

Away

5/27/2022

Mets

L 8-6

Away

5/28/2022

Mets

L 8-2

Away

5/29/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/30/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/31/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/1/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/3/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/4/2022

Angels

-

Home

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/23/2022

Giants

W 13-3

Away

5/24/2022

Giants

L 13-12

Away

5/25/2022

Giants

L 9-3

Away

5/27/2022

Phillies

W 8-6

Home

5/28/2022

Phillies

W 8-2

Home

5/29/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/30/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/31/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/1/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/2/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

6/3/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
29
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:08
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

